"He hasn't looked convincing" - Former wicketkeeper suggests India playing 11 changes for 4th ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Former Indian wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta believes young left-hander Sai Sudharsan must replace the struggling Karun Nair in the fourth Test against England at Manchester, starting July 23. After three highly competitive Tests, the visitors are in a 1-2 hole, coming off a heartbreaking 22-run loss in the third Test at Lord's.

After coming to the Test side for the first time since 2017 on the back of excellent domestic form, Nair has failed to capitalize on his second innings in the first three England Tests. Despite getting off to a start in five of his six innings, the right-hander has amassed only 131 runs at an average of under 22.

Meanwhile, Sai Sudharsan debuted in Tests in the series opener at Leeds but scored only 30 runs across the two innings. He was dropped from the side for the next two outings.

Talking about the changes India can consider for the all-important fourth Test, Dasgupta said on Star Sports:

"Won't be too many changes in the playing 11. Probably one, if any, and that is Sai Sudharsan for Karun Nair. It's not like Karun Nair hasn't made runs; he has got starts but hasn't made big runs. I believe he hasn't looked as comfortable. Karun Nair has got starts in both Tests at No. 3, but he hasn't looked convincing."

He added:

"Secondly, Sai Sudharsan has age on his side. He is a young player and will gain experience playing in England, and for the future, better to invest in a young player. If you have to invest, rather invest in a younger lad like Sai Sudharsan because after this, you don't know when you will play in England. So, when you get two Tests, invest in Sai Sudharsan."

Apart from Nair and Sudharsan, India also have the option of Abhimanyu Easwaran, who has been with the Test side since the Australian tour last year, for the No. 3 spot in the batting order.

"You would definitely want the world's best bowler to play" - Deep Dasgupta on India's plan with Jasprit Bumrah

Deep Dasgupta urged the Indian management to play ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the must-win fourth Test despite the pre-series workload management plans. The 31-year-old was to play in only three out of the five Tests in the ongoing England series.

Incidentally, India have lost the two Tests Bumrah has played, while winning the lone game he has missed thus far in the series.

"Jasprit Bumrah in the fourth Test, absolutely yes. I've heard rumors that the plan for him was to play in the first, third and fifth Tests. But now, when India are 1-2 behind, the fourth Test becomes very, very crucial. You would definitely want the world's best bowler to play. There is an eight-day gap between the two Tests. It remains to be seen whether the fifth Test is still relevant after the fourth Test, but the relevance of the fourth Test is considerable," said Dasgupta on Star Sports.

Despite India losing both Tests he has played in, Bumrah has been at his usual best, with five-wicket hauls in the first innings at Leeds and Lord's.

