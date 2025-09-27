“He was very lucky to make a comeback” - Amit Mishra’s stunning statement on Indian batter ahead of IND vs WI 2025 Tests

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Published Sep 27, 2025 14:31 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day One - Source: Getty
Team India has made several changes from the side that won the final Test in England [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian spinner Amit Mishra backed the selectors' decision to drop veteran batter Karun Nair from the 15-member squad for the upcoming home two-Test series against the West Indies. The 33-year-old made a comeback to the Indian red-ball side for the recent tour of England.

Ad

Nair had not played for India in eight years, following the home series against Australia in 2017. However, the right-hander could not capitalize on his second opportunity in the England tour.

The Karnataka batter played in four out of the five Tests, scoring only 205 runs at an average of 25.62 with a lone half-century in eight innings.

Talking about Nair's exclusion after only a lone series on his comeback, Mishra said (via The Hawk):

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"He (Nair) was given a chance. I will say that he was very lucky to make a comeback in the Indian team at the age of 32, 33 or 34. It was an opportunity for him to do well. He played so many matches, but did not perform well. It happens that after a while, you have to look at the youngsters who are performing well. You have to give them a chance."
Ad

Despite the lack of big scores, Nair played a key role in India's series-leveling win in the final Test of the England series at the Oval. The right-hander top-scored for India with a 109-ball 57 in their first innings total of 224.

"Sai Sudharsan is one of the players who will now get more chances" - Amit Mishra

Ad

Amit Mishra believes India's move to provide youngsters with more opportunities should enable the talented Sai Sudharsan to prosper in the red-ball format. The southpaw made his Test debut in the England tour, scoring 140 runs at an average of 23.33 in three games.

"Sai Sudharsan is one of the players who will now get more chances, as per the thinking which is going in. The way he bats, his technique is good and plays well, takes time to get in and play his shots. So chances are being given to players like him and time is ripe to get more young players in the Test side who can turn out to be lambi race ka ghoda (ones for the long haul)," said Mishra (via the aforementioned source).

The India-West Indies two-Test series begins with the opener in Ahmedabad on October 2.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications