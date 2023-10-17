"He has that magical touch in him"- Former Mumbai veteran on Rohit Sharma's captaincy

Former Mumbai cricketer Amol Muzumdar is a massive fan of Rohit Sharma and has seen the latter's journey from close quarters ever since his early cricketing days.

Muzumdar feels there are certain factors that stand out in the way Rohit captains and why he has been so successful as a leader. Apart from being data-reliant as well as keeping things simple, the former cricketer feels Rohit has the 'touch' of making things happen almost out of nowhere.

Speaking to Star Sports, here's what Amol Muzumdar had to say about Rohit Sharma's captaincy:

"Rohit gives a lot of weightage and importance to data and statistics. This includes one of the most important part of his planning; he believes that it is very important to know each and every minute details and statistics of all the opposition players. Second one is, he keeps things very simple and try to make his team members to think simple. And, the third one, which is the most important point is that he has that magical touch in him."

Muzumdar on Rohit Sharma's 2011 World Cup snub

Rohit Sharma has been pretty vocal about how disappointed he was on not being selected in the Indian squad that went on to win the 2011 World Cup. Amol Muzumdar shed light on how radically that setback changed Rohit's mindset and pushed him to strive towards excellence.

On this, he stated:

"Even I’m aware he moved back from Bandra to Borivali. And he also hired a fitness trainer, and that fitness trainer stayed at his house for 2-3 months. He concentrated a lot on his fitness, and made his comeback from there on, and he’s not looked back since.”

Muzumdar further added:

"After that he’s just been excellent. When he got the captaincy (in IPL) later, it added responsibility on his shoulders, and he really matured. And he’s never looked back after that. That was one setback which he took positively and turned it around for himself.”

Twelve years after the snub, Rohit Sharma is leading India in the 2023 World Cup and has the opportunity to make his dream of winning the tournament come true.