"He might get one final game" - Aakash Chopra expects Rajat Patidar to feature in India's playing XI for 5th Test vs England

Aakash Chopra believes that Team India's middle-order batter Rajat Patidar won't face the ax in the upcoming fifth and final Test of the ongoing home series against England.

The cricketer-turned-commentator opined that since India have already clinched a series victory, the team management could give Patidar one more chance to prove his worth at the highest level.

Patidar has failed to translate his red-hot domestic cricket form into international cricket. The right-handed batter made his Test debut during the second fixture of the England Test series. He has mustered just 63 runs across six innings at an average of 10.5.

Taking to the microblogging platform X, Chopra wrote:

"The last thing you want as a cricketer is that your bad form coincides with team’s poor returns. The moment that happens…you’re the first one to take the fall. Rajat’s not taken to Test cricket as fish to water but since India’s won the series already, he might get one final game at Dharamsala."

India gained an unassailable 3-1 lead in the rubber following their five-wicket victory in the recently concluded fourth Test in Ranchi. The fifth and final Test will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala from March 7 to 11.

"You will survive in that side because of the great cricket they are playing" - AB de Villiers on Rajat Patidar

Former South African captain AB de Villiers highlighted how Rajat Patidar has not had a memorable debut series so far. He, however, suggested that the player could still get a long rope under India's team management.

He mentioned that Patidar could retain his place in the lineup because the team has managed to get favourable results consistently.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, de Villiers said:

"Rajat Patidar not having the series of a lifetime or the one to remember. But the good thing about this Indian team and the culture is that you will survive in that side because of the great cricket they are playing and the results coming their way."

"If his attitude is catchy and if he is a likable character in the dressing room, Rohit and the selection panel will have the ability to say, 'Hold on, we do believe this guy has a future and we see him as a part of the team moving forward. Even though he hasn't been scoring runs, let's give him a longer run." he added

Rajat Patidar has proved his mettle with consistent performances in first-class cricket, where he averages 43.68, having chalked up 4063 runs in 99 innings.

