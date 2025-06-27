"He needs an attitude adjustment" - Former Australian wicketkeeper's scathing claim on Shubman Gill ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former Australian wicketkeeper Brad Haddin believes Team Indian captain Shubman Gill must turn his side into a strong fielding unit, starting with an adjustment in his attitude. Haddin's remarks came after India blew a golden opportunity to begin their UK tour with a win in the first Test against England in Leeds.

Despite producing impressive batting performances in both innings, India dropped eight catches in the contest that allowed England batters to capitalize and record a five-wicket win. The hosts chased down 371 comfortably by five wickets on the final day, thanks to a brilliant 149 from opener Ben Duckett.

The left-hander was dropped in both innings and made India pay with 211 runs in the two innings.

Talking about Shubman Gill and his side's poor fielding on the LiSTNR Sports podcast, Haddin said (via Hindustan Times):

Trending

"Every great team, no matter what year you’re playing, the one stand out feature they’ve always had is that they’ve been a great fielding team. And I think that is one legacy Gill has start to leave now on this team. He needs an attitude adjustment."

He added:

"If you want to field well and compete the whole time, it’s only attitude. You can do all your technical work off the field and have as many coaches as anyone, but it won't matter. Even in the IPL this year, the catching was horrible. And that could be a byproduct."

Gill enjoyed an excellent maiden outing as captain with the bat, scoring a sublime 147 in India's first innings total of 471. However, he made several questionable moves with his bowling changes and field placements, especially on the final day.

"There’s a lot of pressure on that top order" - Brad Haddin on India's batting collapses in first England Test

Expand Tweet

Brad Haddin believes India's repeated lower-order batting collapses will put immense pressure on their top five batters for the rest of the England series. Team India put themselves in strong positions to take control of the Leeds Test in both innings.

However, they collapsed from 430/3 to 471 all-out in the first innings and from 333/4 to 364 in the second innings.

"What hasn't happened for the first time is India's batting collapse. There’s a lot of pressure on that top order. If you get through them, they will run through the remaining," said Haddin (via the aforementioned source).

India's Leeds loss was the first by a team with five individual centuries in a Test match. Gill aside, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, and Rishabh Pant also reached three figures, with the latter scoring centuries in both innings.

The visitors will look to level the five-match series with a win in the second Test at Edgbaston, starting July 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news