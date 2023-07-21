Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer was a bit baffled by seeing the name of speedster Umran Malik in India's T20I squad for the upcoming five-game T20I series against the West Indies.

Jaffer shed light on how inconsistent Umran has been for India in T20is as well as for his IPL side Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he was also dropped from the playing XI.

In a media interaction, here's what Wasim Jaffer, who's also an expert for JioCinema, had to say about Umran Malik and India's bowling attack for the West Indies T20Is:

"I am a bit surprised by Umran Malik’s selection because we have seen him concede a lot of runs in IPL and T20Is. I think he is more suited to Test cricket or ODI cricket.

"He needs to learn the art of T20 cricket. I don’t think he is ready. He is selected despite being dropped in some games for the IPL. Bowling department (for the T20Is) could have been a bit better."

Wasim Jaffer has shared the dressing room with Jitesh Sharma when the former played for Vidarbha. Jaffer has also been the batting coach of the Punjab Kings and has seen the development of the wicketkeeper-batter from close quarters.

Responding to a Sportskeeda query, Jaffer said about Jitesh:

"I think he has got the temperament. We have seen how destructive he is. I feel he is not just a finisher. He is a quality player who can bat from No. 4 to No. 6.

"He can hit sixes so easily and is an asset to any side. I feel the way the game is going forward, you need those players who can change the complexion of the game very quickly, and Jitesh is one of those."

Jitesh Sharma not too far away from ODI cricket: Wasim Jaffer

Wasim Jaffer also added that Jitesh Sharma could be a regular in India's T20I as well as ODI sides. He feels if the wicketkeeper gets to bat more deliveries, he could make a greater impact:

"I don’t see him too far away from ODI cricket either. He has got that technique and is a very good wicketkeeper. The challenge for him going forward is to not just play a 20-ball 40 kind of innings.

"In Punjab Kings, we tried to send him to No. 4-5 because if he gets more balls to face, he can also score 70-80. That was the plan."

Jitesh is likely to get his chance to prove his mettle at the Asian Games in September-October later this year.