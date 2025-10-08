“He never scores consistently” - Former India batter’s massive claim on Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has made a strong statement about the veteran duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The two are set to feature in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, beginning on October 19 in Perth.

In a significant development on Saturday, October 4, the BCCI announced the squad, naming Shubman Gill as the new captain in place of Rohit. Speaking on his YouTube channel on Tuesday, October 7, Kaif discussed the contrasting traits of Kohli and Rohit. He pointed out that while Kohli is known for his remarkable consistency, Rohit stands out for his ability to deliver in big matches.

Kaif explained that although Rohit may not score as consistently as Kohli, he raises his game when it matters most. He cited the 2025 Champions Trophy final as an example, where Rohit was named Player of the Match for his crucial 76-run knock against New Zealand. Highlighting the difference between the two, Kaif added that the selectors could face a tough call if Rohit fails to deliver in the upcoming series. He remarked:

“People are saying that Virat Kohli will be assessed, but I think that is something which should be applicable to Rohit Sharma. Rohit is not captaining, and the way he has been playing over the years, scoring 20 to 30, but when a big match comes, he scores 80, a match-winning knock, that’s how his career has gone. He never scores consistently.”

“The difference between him and Kohli in their numbers is that Kohli brings consistency, while Rohit brings match-winning innings and knocks. It will be difficult for the selectors. What if Rohit fails in the Australia series? People will say he is out of form, but if you look at his career, he often fails in two or three innings and then comes back strong. Even in the Champions Trophy, he scored 30 to 40 in the early games and then became the Player of the Match in the final,” he added.

Rohit Sharma has represented India in 273 ODIs, scoring 11,168 runs at an impressive average of 48.76 and a strike rate of 92.80. His tally includes 32 centuries and 58 half-centuries.

“My only appeal is not to judge them based on two or three innings” - Mohammad Kaif on Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli

In the same video, Mohammad Kaif emphasized that India will need the experienced duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the 2027 ODI World Cup. He also urged not to judge the two based on just a few innings. He said:

“In the World Cup, you will need experienced players. If they’ve decided that they’re not being treated right, and they’re close to retirement, that’s their personal choice. But if both of them play in the World Cup, India’s pride will rise, and match-winning innings will definitely come from their bats. My only appeal is not to judge them based on two or three innings.”

The upcoming series will be the duo’s first international assignment since the 2025 Champions Trophy.

