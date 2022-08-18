"He is one of the best fast bowlers in the world"- Warwickshire announce signing of Mohammed Siraj

Warwickshire county club made a big announcement on social media today as they welcomed Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj into their squad. Siraj will be a part of the squad for their remaining three games of the ongoing County Championship.

Siraj has made a name for himself with his excellent bowling performances for India in the longest format of the game. He made his Test debut against Australia in the 2020 Boxing Day Test.

So far, Siraj has played 13 Tests for India, scalping 40 wickets, with his best bowling figures being 5-73. He has three four-wicket hauls to his name as well. Announcing his signing, Warwickshire director of cricket Paul Farbrace said:

“Siraj is a fantastic addition to the squad, and we can’t wait to welcome him to Warwickshire. He is one of the best fast bowlers in the world right now, and his knowledge and experience will help bring an added dimension to our line-up."

Siraj has a lot of First-Class cricket experience under his belt. He has played 52 First-Class games, picking up 194 wickets, with his best bowling figures in a match being 11-136.

Mohammed Siraj expresses his gratitude to Warwickshire and BCCI for giving him the opportunity

Siraj recently played for India during their tour of England (Image: Getty)

In a media release by the Warwickshire county, Siraj thanked the team and the BCCI for giving him an opportunity to play in the County Championship.

“I would like to extend my gratitude to both Warwickshire County Cricket Club and BCCI for this opportunity," said Siraj.

It will be exciting to see how Siraj performs for Warwickshire in county cricket.

