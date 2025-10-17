“He is one of the greatest finishers now in IPL history” - David Warner’s huge remarks on Indian star ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 series

Former Australian opener David Warner has termed India's Rinku Singh as one of the best finishers in the IPL ahead of the five-game T20I series Down Under. Warner also observed how tight the competition in Indian cricket has become, given that players like Rinku and Sanju Samson have had to fight a lot for their places.

Rinku got his maiden national call-up after a stellar IPL 2023 season for the Kolkata Knight Riders when he mustered 474 runs in 15 matches at 59.25 alongside a strike rate of 149.53. The left-hander has done well in the 34 T20Is so far, scoring 550 runs at a strike rate of 161.76, including three half-centuries.

When asked by Mark Howard how heavily are the two Indian squads (ODIs and T20Is) stacked, the New South Welshman remarked that it will be exciting for the Australian team to take on these fearless youngsters. Speaking on Fox Cricket, Warner said (2:23):

"It’s stacked heavily. Those two guys you spoke about (Samson & Rinku) have had to fight really hard to cement their spot into that line-up. They have had great IPLs, Rinku is one of the greatest finishers now in IPL history. It’s tough to get into that sort of sanctum."

He added:

"You have two world-class players playing for a long, long time, with youngsters nipping at their heels. It’s exciting for Indian cricket but also for the Australians to take on these world-class youngsters coming through. It will be a true test for the Australians. 90000 at the MCG, I can’t wait to get out there and hear that."

While Samson played in all the matches of the recent Asia Cup, Rinku played only in one. The southpaw's only game in the tournament came in the final and faced a solitary delivery, hitting the winning runs.

"It doesn’t matter what line-up India put out" - Adam Gilchrist

Adam Gilchrist. (Image Credits: Getty)

Ex-Australia wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist is excited for the electric atmosphere the stadium will produce when India and Australia clash. He expects Shubman Gill to come good as the new captain. He also believes Jasprit Bumrah's presence in the T20I series will create plenty of ripples. In the same discussion for Fox Cricket, Gilchrist said (1:17):

"Yeah, tough to hear yourself think. It’s an electric atmosphere. I think the inclusion of those legendary names. But the new leadership that Shubman Gill has just been outstanding since he took on the captaincy across a number of versions now. Really excited. It doesn’t matter what line-up India put out. They are always competitive in white-ball cricket."

"It’s so ingrained in the society over there in their cricketing psychie on the back of the IPL that’s grown. There’s no fear, no fear at all from the young players. Bumrah is not here for the one-dayers, only for T20Is. We all sat in admiration of him last year. Amazement about him, he’s a freak of a nature. One of the best the world has ever seen. So, that’s something we will look forward to across Kayo and Fox," he added.

India's ODI series against Australia begins on October 19 and will precede the T20I leg.

