 “He is one of the really sweetest persons” - When a former India pacer shed light on Gautam Gambhir’s serious personality 

Back in 2023, former Team India and Kerala pacer S Sreesanth opened up about his former teammate Gautam Gambhir's personality and his behavior off the field. Sreesanth added that Gambhir was a very good person, but has to present a serious face on the field.

Sreesanth and Gambhir were part of the Indian dressing room since the former's debut in 2006. The two have been a part of Team India's championship wins in the 2007 ICC Men's T20 World Cup and the 2011 ICC Men's ODI World Cup.

While Gambhir is remembered for his knocks in both tournaments, Sreesanth's name is etched in folklore for having caught Misbah Ul Haq at short fine leg in the T20 World Cup final against Pakistan.

Trending

Speaking to Sportskeeda in 2023, Sreesanth said about Gambhir:

"Trust me, he is one of the really sweetest persons and he is one of the guys who will support you. It doesn’t matter whether when you are against him, he doesn’t really bother you much. Now, as a politician, he has got so much to do, not just for his family and friends, but the country also."

"Obviously, he has to put on that serious face, but he loves jokes, he loves movies, loves his family to the core. He loves his friends. There is so much to say," the 41-year-old added.

Sreesanth and Gambhir were involved in a spat during Legends League Cricket 2023

While Gambhir and Sreesanth are good friends, the duo were part of an on-field squabble that took place in 2023. During a Legends League Cricket match between Gambhir-led India Capitals and Sreesanth's Gujarat Lions, the pacer said that Gambhir called him a "fixer", referring to the 2013 IPL betting scandal that involved the player.

Post the incident, both Sreesanth and Gautam Gambhir exchanged cryptic posts and replies online towards each other. Sreesanth also went live on his official Instagram account, delving into details of the altercation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news