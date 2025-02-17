“He had outbowled Bumrah in the 2019 and 2023 ODI World Cup” - Former cricketer’s massive praise for Indian bowler ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

aFormer India pacer Lakshmipathy Balaji has affirmed Mohammed Shami as the spearhead of the bowling attack amid Jasprit Bumrah's absence ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025. Shami recently returned from a lengthy injury lay-off played in select matches of the T20I and the ODI series against England at home.

Ad

The Men in Blue officially announced Jasprit Bumrah's unavailability for the upcoming tournament, as he continues to recover from his back injury that he sustained during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar series. In his absence, Team India have compiled a pace department of only three members - the returning Mohammed Shami, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, and recent debutant Harshit Rana.

Mohammed Siraj was not considered as the management continued Rana's fast-tracking while a total of five spinners were named on the side too.

Ad

Trending

A large section of fans and pundits have opined that Bumrah's absence significantly hurts India's chances at the tournament. However, Balaji reminded everyone of Shami's memorable World Cup campaigns and stated that he had 'out bowled' Bumrah in those tournaments.

"Actually, he had out-bowled Bumrah in the 2019 (50-over World Cup) and in the last World Cup (2023). Bumrah is the champion bowler across formats. But Shami has experience and, before Bumrah's arrival, it was Shami who carried India's attack all through," Balaji told PTI.

Ad

"If India has to do well, then Shami has to come good with the new ball. The kind of impact he can make in his first six overs with the new ball will play a crucial role for India. The old ball is anyway... it is a defensive game now. If he can make early inroads regularly, that will give a huge booster to India," he added.

Ad

Shami picked up 14 wickets in four matches during the 2019 ODI World Cup, including a historic hat-trick against Afghanistan. In the next edition in 2023, he picked up 24 wickets at an average of just 10.71 to be India's most successful bowler in World Cups.

Bumrah, on the other hand, picked up 18 wickets while playing five more matches than Shami in the 2019 ODI World Cup. In the 2023 edition, he picked up 20 wickets.

"Since that injury has happened, there was a little bit of slowness, maybe" - Lakshmipathy Balaji on Shami's comeback for India

Shami made his return to cricket through the domestic circuit. He played the entirety of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign and was also involved in the Vijay Hazare Trophy before he was called up to the national squad.

Ad

In the four white-ball matches he played against England recently, he bagged five wickets. He was not part of the last match of the series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad but is continuing to make significant strides in his comeback.

"Since that (ankle) injury has happened, there was a little bit of slowness, maybe. It's natural. But there is nothing you can do about it. It's part of any sportsperson's career. He has the experience to get over it, and he will do it as he bowls more. It's just about accepting the (physical) condition and continuing his best practices," Balaji remarked.

Ad

"Shami is the leader of the pack right now. I mean, he has been the leader of the pack for a long time now. If you see what Shami has done in 12 years of cricket and, especially, in Test cricket, it has been humongous. Now, if he starts striking with the new ball, the confidence it gives to other bowlers will be huge," he added.

India kickstart their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign with a clash against Bangladesh on Thursday, February 20.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news