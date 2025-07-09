“He panicked and he blundered” - Legendary batter’s brutal attack on Wiaan Mulder’s declaration on 367 in ZIM vs SA 2025 2nd Test

Former West Indian opener Chris Gayle slammed South African all-rounder Wiaan Mulder for not chasing Brian Lara's record of 400 in the second Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. Captaining the side and batting at No.3, the right-hander raced to 367 off just 334 deliveries at Lunch on the second day.
However, with the entire cricketing world anticipating a possible historic moment, the 27-year-old declared the Proteas innings and remained unbeaten on 367. Mulder later said he wanted a legend like Brian Lara to hold such a coveted record (highest score in a Test innings).
"You never know what is destined for me, but Brian Lara keeping that record (of the highest score in Tests) is exactly the way it should be. I thought we got enough from the new-ball and secondly, Brian Lara is a legend. He got 400 against England - for someone of that stature, to keep that record is pretty special. I think if I get the chance again, I will probably do the same thing," he said after close on Day 2 (via ICC).
Talking about Mulder's decision not to go for Lara's record, Gayle said on talkSPORT's Hawksbee and Jacobs (via Hindustan Times):
"If I could get the chance to get 400, I would get 400. That doesn't happen often. You don't know when you're going to get to a triple century again. Any time you get a chance like that, you try and make the best out of it. But he was so generous and said he wanted the record to stay with Brian Lara. Maybe he panicked; he didn't know what to do in that situation. Like I said, he panicked and he blundered, straight up."
However, Mulder broke the South African record, previously held by Hashim Amla, for the highest score in an innings. His 367 is also the fifth-highest score in Test history.
"How are you going to become a legend?" - Chris Gayle on Wiaan Mulder
Chris Gayle blasted Wiaan Mulder for his comments on legends needing to hold such cherished records by questioning how he would become one by conceding such rare feats. The 27-year-old was part of South Africa's recent World Test Championship (WTC) final win over Australia at Lord's.
"Come on, you're on 367; automatically, you have to take a chance at the record. If you want to be a legend, how are you going to become a legend? Records come with being a legend. I think it was an error from his side, not to try and go to get it. But listen, it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get 400 runs in a Test match. Come on, youngster, you've blown it big time!," said Gayle.
Mulder's heroics helped South Africa post a massive 626/5 declared in their first innings and eventually complete an innings and 236-run victory.
Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️