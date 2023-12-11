"He would personally like to turn it around" - Parthiv Patel on KL Rahul's captaincy record against South Africa

Former keeper-batter Parthiv Patel believes that the upcoming three-match ODI series between India and South Africa will hold a lot of significance for KL Rahul as a captain.

Patel highlighted how India failed under Rahul's leadership in their last ODI series in South Africa before adding that the latter will aim to turn things around this year.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Patel said:

"For the players, it is another opportunity to show what they can do, especially for KL Rahul, the captain. He didn't have that kind of record as captain when he captained India in South Africa last year. He would personally like to turn it around and win the series for India."

KL Rahul and company were whitewashed 3-0 in the ODI against the Proteas in 2022. It is worth mentioning that he also led India in the second Test during the tour in Virat Kohli's absence, where they suffered a seven-wicket defeat.

Despite ODI cricket taking a backseat on the road to the 2024 T20 World Cup, Parthiv Patel reckoned that the players will want to make the most of the opportunity.

"There is no doubt that ODIs will take a backseat until the T20 World Cup in June," Patel continued. "But it doesn't mean that you don't analyse or judge a player from ODIs. KL Rahul is going to captain the side, and Yuzvendra Chahal is going to try and make a comeback here. Every game is important. It doesn't matter whether there is a World Cup or not. The selectors would be looking at their performances."

The three-match ODI series between India and South Africa is set to begin at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on December 17.

"You can't look at a series and say it is an inconsequential series" - Zaheer Khan on India's ODI series against South Africa

During the same discussion, former pacer Zaheer Khan stated that the upcoming ODI series will be crucial for the Indian players.

Zaheer opined that while many believe that the 50-over matches won't hold much importance, players would still fall in the pecking order if they fail to make it count.

"On these kinds of tours, when you know that the priority is not given, the bad performances always get counted," Zaheer stated. "That's the tough part. As a player, you can't look at a series and say it is an inconsequential series. That doesn't really happen because it's an international game and you are playing for your country."

The Indian youngsters have a great chance to make a mark for themselves in the ODI series in the absence of senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Hardik Pandya.

Get WPL Auction 2024 Live Updates & Latest News. Follow Sportskeeda for more News Around Cricket