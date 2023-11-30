Full list of teams qualified for 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup

In a historic development, Uganda became the latest team to qualify for the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup. Zimbabwe, meanwhile, got knocked out of contention in African qualifiers on Thursday, November 30.

With that, Clinton Rubagumya-led Uganda has qualified alongside Namibia taking the tally of total teams for the ICC event to 20.

For the unversed, the United States and West Indies have already qualified as tournament hosts. The top eight teams from the 2022 T20 World Cup have also qualified for the tournament. They are England, Australia, India, Pakistan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka.

Afghanistan and Bangladesh qualified on the basis of the top 10 ICC rankings. Ireland and Scotland have qualified via European qualifiers, while in East Asia-Pacific and America Qualifiers, Papua New Guinea and Canada qualified for the ICC event.

Among Asian Qualifiers, Nepal and Oman booked their spots for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

List of teams qualified for 2024 T20 World Cup: USA, West Indies, England, Australia, India, Pakistan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, Canada, Nepal, Oman, Uganda, and Namibia.

All you need to know about the 2024 T20 World Cup

The 2024 T20 World Cup will be played from June 4 to 30. A total of 55 matches will be played in the ninth edition of the ICC event.

The tournament will be played between four groups of five teams each in a single round-robin format. The remaining eight teams will split into two groups of four before the knockout stage.

The tournament will be played across 10 venues in the US and Caribbean. The grounds in West Indies are Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda, Kensington Oval in Barbados, Windsor Park in Dominica, Providence Stadium in Guyana, Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Saint Lucia, Arnos Vale Stadium in Kingstown and Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad, and Tobago.

The venues in the United States are Grand Prairie Stadium, Central Broward Park in Lauderhill, and Eisenhower Park Stadium in East Meadow.

England will enter the tournament as defending champions, having won the 2022 edition of the tournament. The Jos Buttler-led side beat Pakistan by five wickets in Melbourne to win their second T20 World Cup trophy.