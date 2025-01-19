"He has to play with more responsibility in a 50-over game" - Suresh Raina shares an advice for Indian batter ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

Former India batter Suresh Raina backed keeper-batter Rishabh Pant's selection in Men in Blue's 15-member 2025 Champions Trophy squad. He, however, urged the aggressive cricketer to bat with greater responsibility in the ODI format.

Pant was picked over Kerala stumper Sanju Samson in Team India's Champions Trophy squad. Pant has scored 871 runs in 31 one-dayers at an average of 33.50 and a strike rate of 106.21. On the other hand, Samson has 510 runs in 16 ODIs, averaging 56.66 at a strike rate of 99.60.

While a number of fans have questioned the decision to select Pant ahead of Samson, Raina was not too displeased with the move. He, however, had some advice for the Delhi cricketer with regard to his batting in the one-day format. The former India cricketer told Star Sports Press Room (as quoted by PTI):

"Definitely Pant; his wicket-keeping has improved. But he has to play with more responsibility in a 50-over game. If he stays there for 40-50 balls he can take the game away from the opposition, but he needs to spend more time at the crease."

Pant hammered a brilliant 125* off 113 balls against England in Manchester in July 2022, slamming 16 fours and two sixes. Having recovered from his injuries sustained in the car accident in December 2022, he made a comeback to ODI cricket during the three-match series in Sri Lanka last year. The southpaw featured in the third one-dayer, but was stumped for six off nine balls.

"Rohit has the capacity" - Raina backs under-fire Indian skipper to come good in Champions Trophy

Indian captain Rohit Sharma had a disastrous Test tour of Australia recently. He has been retained as skipper for the Champions Trophy, but will be under tremendous to prove himself all over again. Raina, however, backed both the Hitman and India to do well in the ODI competition. The 38-year-old said:

"Rohit has the capacity, he has team but what will be important is our 11-player combination out of 15. The wickets will be a bit slow, but we have the capacity."

Team India were joint-winners of the Champions Trophy along with Sri Lanka in 2002. They lifted the ICC trophy under MS Dhoni in 2013, beating England in a close final. The Men in Blue finished runners-up in the previous edition of the tournament held in 2017. They went down to Pakistan by 180 runs in the final.

