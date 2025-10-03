"He plays only 2 formats for India and does the most difficult job in both" - Aakash Chopra lauds KL Rahul's century in IND vs WI 2025 1st Test

Former India player Aakash Chopra has lauded KL Rahul for continuing his good run with the bat in the first Test against the West Indies. He highlighted that the Karnataka batter does the most difficult job in the two formats he is part of the Indian team currently.

Rahul scored 100 runs off 197 deliveries as India ended Day 2 of the first Test against the West Indies in Ahmedabad on Friday (October 3) at 448/5 in their first innings. The hosts have a lead of 286 runs, having bowled the Windies out for 162 on Day 1.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Chopra noted that one needs to understand the enormity of the task Rahul does to truly appreciate him.

"If you want to appreciate and celebrate him, you need to remind yourself that he plays only two formats for India and does the most difficult job in both. It's difficult to bat down the order in ODIs, where the ball gets soft, and you have to bat very differently. You don't get pace there. There is no option to play the ball close to your body there. You have to go towards the ball there," he said.

The former India opener pointed out that Rahul has to completely alter his game to open in Tests, highlighting that the 33-year-old didn't even have a settled position a few months ago.

"He opens when he comes to play Test cricket. Opening is the most difficult job in Test cricket. You have to let the ball come to you. You have to change your game completely. He has done that job, where the batting order also doesn't remain confirmed. In the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, not too long ago, he batted both up and down the order, and eventually he made his spot," Chopra observed.

KL Rahul opened for India in the first three Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25. He batted at No. 3 in the fourth Test before regaining his place at the top of the order for the final Test, a position he has occupied thereafter.

"He didn't leave the template or formula with which he scored runs in England and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy" - Aakash Chopra on KL Rahul's approach in IND vs WI 2025 1st Test

KL Rahul struck 12 fours during his 100-run knock. [P/C: BCCI]

In the same discussion, Aakash Chopra noted that KL Rahul stuck to the approach he had in the Test series against England and Australia.

"When a player generally reaches this age in a career, you feel everything would be settled. However, it wasn't as settled for him. He is settling it with his bat now. He didn't leave the template or formula with which he scored runs in England and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Rahul didn't let his ego get the better of him on a batting-friendly surface.

"He has applied that here too, and he got success because he has maintained the same discipline. Many times, when you come after scoring runs in England and Australia, and you get flat pitches, you wish to throw your bat because that's what you know, as he is a T20 opener and bats incredibly well there, but he said he would keep the ego aside for some time and bat long," Chopra observed.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra praised KL Rahul for the backfoot punches he played. The analyst opined that no one plays the shot better than the Indian opener in international cricket.

