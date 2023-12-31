“He is probably our greatest ever all-three format player” - Australia coach Andrew McDonald on veteran cricketer

Australia’s head coach Andrew McDonald has hailed senior batter David Warner and stated that he is probably the greatest all-format player to have represented the country. He also admitted that replacing someone with the experience and talent of Warner will be tough.

Warner, 37, will be retiring from Test cricket after the New Year clash against Pakistan at his home ground - the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The left-handed batter went into the Test series against Pakistan with some question marks over his place but hammered 164 in the first innings of the Perth Test.

Speaking to cricket.com.au ahead of the Sydney encounter, McDonald hailed Warner and said that his loss will be a huge one.

"In time, he will probably go down...but probably at the moment as it sits, he is probably our greatest ever all-three format player. He is going to drop out of one of those formats in terms of Test match cricket. He will be a loss,” the coach stated.

Opening up on Warner’s place in the Test team being constantly under the scanner over the last couple of seasons, the 42-year-old commented:

“I know that people have been gunning for him for a period of time, but for us internally, we have seen the great value in what he brings to the table, hence why we have kept picking him. He repaid a bit of that faith in the first Test match. He's going to be hard to replace. Someone who strikes at 70 averaging 45, and most ever runs as an Australian opener.”

While Warner hit a century in the first innings of the Perth Test, he has registered scores of 0, 38, and 6 during his subsequent visits to the crease in the series against Pakistan.

“We want to make it 3-0” - McDonald on Test series against Pakistan

Australia have been highly impressive across formats in 2023 and ended the year with wins in the first two Tests against Pakistan, thus clinching the three-match series 2-0.

Reflecting on a memorable year for the Aussies, head coach McDonald asserted that they want to begin 2024 with a victory as well.

"It is been a long 12 months, we have had a successful 12 months. So we will be able to sit back at the end of that and celebrate as a team, the success that we have had, another series win here. We want to make it 3-0 as well and then be able to appreciate what Davey's brought to Australian cricket," McDonald said

The third and final Test of the Australia vs Pakistan series will be played at the SCG from January 3 to 7.

