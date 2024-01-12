"He was probably regretting that he had mistakenly gotten Rohit out" - Aakash Chopra on Shubman Gill's dismissal in 1st IND vs AFG T20I

Aakash Chopra reckons Shubman Gill's regret about being responsible for Rohit Sharma's run-out might have contributed to his dismissal in the first T20I between India and Afghanistan.

Afghanistan set India a 159-run target after being asked to bat first in Mohali on Thursday, January 11. Although Rohit was run out for a duck and Gill contributed only 23 runs, the hosts registered a six-wicket win with 15 deliveries to spare to start the three-match series on a winning note.

Reflecting on Gill's dismissal in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Rohit's run-out might have been playing on his mind. He said (8:35):

"I was surprised with the way Shubman Gill got out because he doesn't get out like that. He was probably regretting that he had mistakenly gotten Rohit out and then he threw his wicket away. It was a bad shot."

The former India opener feels the youngster wouldn't have taken an overaggressive approach under normal circumstances. He explained:

"He had hit a four and then another four while using his feet. Shubman Gill is someone who would have realized there that they were chasing only 160 on an extremely flat pitch, and that if he continued to play steadily, he could play a 60 to 80-run match-winning knock."

Gill struck two fours off the first four balls of Mujeeb Ur Rahman's second over. He danced down the track off the fifth delivery, only to miss the ball and be stumped by Rahmanullah Gurbaz for a 12-ball 23.

"Rohit was visibly upset, rightfully so" - Aakash Chopra on Rohit Sharma's run-out after a mix-up with Shubman Gill

Rohit Sharma was run out when Shubman Gill didn't respond to his call. [P/C: BCCI]

Aakash Chopra believes Rohit Sharma was right in expressing his displeasure when he got run out after a mix-up with Shubman Gill, reasoning (6:15):

"I thought India would register a massive win. However, Rohit Sharma played a shot off the second ball and ran. Rohit Sharma kept running while saying yes. Shubman Gill was looking back and said no as well but both eventually stood at one end. Rohit was visibly upset, rightfully so, because it was his call and his problem."

The renowned commentator highlighted that the striker is supposed to make the call when the ball goes in front of him. He stated:

"He was slightly disappointed and angry as well because the non-striker didn't run at all. When the ball goes to mid-off, mid-on or cover, in front of the striker, it's his call and his danger end as well."

Chopra observed that questions could be raised about whether Gill should have sacrificed his wicket by leaving the crease. He opined that the Punjab player cannot be judged morally as such decisions are taken instinctively, highlighting that he was also playing for his place in the side.

