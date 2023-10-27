"He is not the only problem" - Aakash Chopra on Babar Azam heading into Pakistan's 2023 World Cup clash vs South Africa

Aakash Chopra has acknowledged that Babar Azam has been found wanting both as batter and captain but highlighted that he is not solely responsible for Pakistan's underwhelming performances in the 2023 World Cup.

Pakistan will lock horns with South Africa at the Chepauk in Chennai on Friday, October 27. The Men in Green have suffered defeats in their last three games and are in a virtual must-win situation to keep their hopes of qualifying for the semifinals alive.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra wasn't too optimistic about Babar retaining his captaincy after the World Cup but pointed out that he has not been Pakistan's only concern. He elaborated (7:00):

"If the match is on a good pitch and South Africa get to bat first and start hitting, Pakistan's situation can become slightly bad. There is also a different atmosphere in Pakistan. There are reports from their board that they are standing with them but if you have to say that, it means you are not."

The former India opener added:

"From their statements, it seems like preparations have been made to remove Babar Azam. There is no doubt that his captaincy has been ordinary, his form has also been very ordinary but he is not the only problem. You are not losing because of him. There are a lot of other reasons as well."

Babar has aggregated 157 runs at an average of 31.40 and a strike rate of 79.69 in his five innings in the tournament. He has failed to inspire his troops as a skipper, letting the opposition off the hook on multiple occasions with his defensive approach.

"Pakistan's bowling is extremely ordinary" - Aakash Chopra

The Pakistan bowlers have not been at their potent best in the 2023 World Cup. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra also picked Pakistan's bowling as a massive area of concern. He said (8:25):

"South Africa will bat first if they win the toss and Pakistan will also do the same, but Pakistan's bowling is extremely ordinary. I don't know how they will recover and start bowling well."

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that the 1992 World Cup champions have struggled in both the spin and seam-bowling departments. He explained:

"Shadab Khan and Usama Mir - God only knows if they will play Mohammad Nawaz now or not. Abrar (Ahmed) should have been in this team. You would have got a little mystery but he isn't there. Shaheen Shah Afridi picked up wickets in one match, bowled decently against Afghanistan as well, but that sharpness is not there."

Chopra concluded by saying that it would be a sort of an upset if Pakistan beat South Africa. He reasoned that the two sides' graphs are moving in opposite directions. However, he acknowledged that it has been a tournament of collapses and upsets.

