"He is not putting on a show" - Legendary spinner makes big statement on Shubman Gill ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test 

Ravichandran Ashwin believes Team India skipper Shubman Gill doesn't put on a show in press conferences. The former India spinner's comments came amid the side's ongoing five-match away Test series against England.

The 38-year-old pointed out that Gill's responses in press conferences seem very natural. Speaking on his YouTube channel, 'Ash Ki Baat', he said (from 17:28):

"Shubman has a natural flair. I was watching his press conference, and I immediately found that he is not putting on a show. He is talking like who he is. He is leading the team according to his natural self and skills."

Ashwin also reacted to Gill being subjected to a lot of criticism after India's five-wicket defeat in the Test series opener at Headingley, Leeds. Suggesting that it was the English media's ploy to target the Indian captain, he remarked (from 15:52):

"In overseas tours, the media tries to target the captain because if you bring the captain down, it becomes easy to bring the team down. You can get them to fall like nine pins if you go after the captain."

The Shubman Gill-led Indian side bounced back brilliantly following the disappointing start to the tour. The visitors clinched a historic 336-run victory at Edgbaston, Birmingham, in the second Test of the series.

It was India's first Test win at the venue, and also their biggest victory away from home in terms of runs. Gill was adjudged the Player of the Match for his stunning performance. The right-handed batter registered scores of 269 and 161.

"He looks like a man who is doing what he believes in" - Ravichandran Ashwin impressed by Shubman Gill's conviction

Ravichandran Ashwin revealed that many players are told what they have to say in press conferences. He opined that Shubman Gill doesn't come across as someone who has been instructed to say certain things.

Emphasizing that Gill's comments have been backed by conviction, Ashwin stated (from 17:54):

"Don't take it out of context, but a lot of players are coached about what to say and what to do. That doesn't seem to be the case with Shubman Gill. He looks like a man who is doing what he believes in."

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy currently stands leveled at 1-1. The third Test will be played at Lord's, London, from July 10 to 14.

