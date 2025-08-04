"He has really improved there" - Former Australian spinner lauds Mohammed Siraj's composure in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test 

Brad Hogg seemed mighty impressed by Mohammed Siraj's composure in India's thrilling six-run victory over England at the Oval, London, in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy fifth Test. The former Australian spinner opined that the pacer has improved significantly when it came to controlling his emotions in crunch situations.

Siraj was the hero for Team India at The Oval. The Shubman Gill-led side needed to claim four wickets on Day 5, while England required 35 runs for victory. The fast bowler picked up three wickets on the final day and finished with a splendid five-wicket haul.

However, Hogg urged Siraj to remain calm in case of a fielding error off his bowling. Speaking in his latest YouTube video, the cricketer-turned-expert said (at 12:44):

"He (Mohammed Siraj) controls his emotions under pressure. He has really improved there. There is only one thing with Siraj that I'd like to see him improve is when his teammates don't quite get the job done or make a mistake, just control your emotions there. He is a true leader, but just those emotions."

Hogg reserved high praise for Siraj, pointing out how the 31-year-old has excelled as the leader of India's pace attack on multiple occasions. He added (at 12:10):

"It just shows how good Siraj is and how much he has grown over the years. I was a little bit worried about Siraj at the start of the tournament. But when he came to Australia a couple of years ago, and you had all the injuries, he led the attack there, and he led the attack here as well."

Siraj bagged nine wickets across two innings in the fifth Test. He was adjudged the Player of the Match for his stunning bowling exploits. His match-winning spell at The Oval helped the visitors draw the five-match series 2-2.

He was the only Indian pacer to play in all five Tests of the series. He was the highest wicket-taker of the tour, bagging 23 wickets across nine innings.

"They overcomplicated things there" - Brad Hogg on Jasprit Bumrah's workload management scenario in ENG vs IND 2025 Test series

Brad Hogg suggested that India overcomplicated ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah's workload management. The veteran bowler featured in just three games of the series.

The former cricketer reckoned that India didn't need to worry about Bumrah's absence as they have a strong bench strength. Hogg said in the same video (at 14:38):

"I think they overemphasize Bumrah now. And they did that, 'We can't bowl him in any more than three Test matches watching his workload.' They overcomplicated things there because they have got good depth in their bowling attack. Arshdeep Singh didn't play a game over there, and I thought he would have done a little bit of damage as well."

Hogg also praised Indian fast bowler Prasidh Krishna's performance in the fifth Test. The seamer bagged eight wickets in two innings, making a wonderful comeback after being dropped earlier in the series.

Commenting that Prasidh should get an opportunity in India's next red-ball assignment, Hogg added (at 20:28):

"What I was impressed with Krishna today, especially under pressure, he never showed any anxiety after Overton hit him for a couple of boundaries early on. Then Siraj got the wicket of Smith, and Krishna still kept that composure, just the way that he walked back to his mark, knowing that he is under pressure, he was taking deep breaths. I was really enjoying the growth of him today."

Prasidh picked up 14 wickets from six innings at an average of 37.07 in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

