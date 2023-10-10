“He is recovering well” - Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour shares an update on Shubman Gill

Team India batting coach Vikram Rathour has asserted that opener Shubman Gill is recovering well from his illness. Rathour confirmed that the cricketer was hospitalized in Chennai, but added that it was only as a precautionary measure.

Media reports on Tuesday stated that Gill was hospitalized in Chennai after his platelet count dropped, but has since been discharged. The 24-year-old will miss India’s 2023 World Cup clash against Afghanistan in Delhi on Wednesday. He is also a doubtful starter for the marquee clash against Pakistan in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

At a press conference ahead of India’s match against Afghanistan, Rathour provided an update on Gill and said:

“He is recovering well; he was hospitalized yes, but that was more as a precaution. He is back in the hotel [in Chennai]. He is looking good, being monitored by the medical team. Whatever update we get, we are hoping that he will recover pretty soon.”

“As far as the team is concerned, everybody is fit. Hopefully, Gill will be back in the mix pretty soon,” he added.

In Gill’s absence, Ishan Kishan opened the innings against Australia in Chennai. The left-hander played a loose stroke and was dismissed for a golden duck. Asked if there has been any specific discussion with the youngster, Rathour replied:

“He has opened in the past and he has played as an opener. So, no specific discussions on that. That was one of the reasons he was in the team. We knew that he can bat top of the order or in the middle order. He’s done that before, so just hoping that he comes good tomorrow.”

Kishan (25) has featured in 26 ODIs and has scored 886 at an average of 42.19 and a strike rate of 102.30.

“Absolutely no temptations” - Rathour on whether India have plans of promoting Rahul to No. 4

At the press conference, the Indian batting coach was asked if the management has any plans to promote KL Rahul from No. 5 to No. 4. Rathour responded that there is no need to do so.

“No, not at the moment. He’s doing so well at No. 5. Shreyas [Iyer] has done really well for us at No. 4, so absolutely no temptations,” he said.

The former India opener also added that Suryakumar Yadav will be brought into the playing XI if the think tank feels the need to do so at any point during the World Cup.

“The belief of the team management is that whoever is picked should get a proper opportunity. We need to back everyone. If there is a situation where we feel Surya should be brought in, he has been batting really well, then he will definitely play,” Rathour concluded.

Suryakumar smashed two impressive half-centuries in the three-match ODI series against Australia ahead of the World Cup.