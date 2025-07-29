"He does reply, which is nice" - England star reveals chat with Shubman Gill amid ENG vs IND 2025 Test series

Former England white-ball captain Jos Buttler has revealed that he has exchanged a few text messages with India's Test skipper Shubman Gill amid the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. He admitted sending congratulatory messages to the star batter following his impressive batting exploits in the series.

Buttler's comments came during a chat with England's legendary pacer Stuart Broad on the YouTube channel, 'For The Love Of Cricket'. When asked if he recieved a reply from the Indian captain, here's what the wicketkeeper-batter said (at 51:45)

"A couple of times (texted Gill), to sort of begrudgingly saying, 'Well played.' He does reply, which is nice; otherwise, I don't think I'd send him another message."

It is worth mentioning that Buttler played under Gill's captaincy for Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The English stumper looked in fine form in the season, finishing with 538 runs across 13 innings at an average of 59.77.

Meanwhile, Gill has performed admirably with the bat in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The series marks the beginning of his Test captaincy stint. He is currently the leading run-scorer of the series, amassing 722 runs across eight innings at an average of 90.25.

England lead the five-match series 2-1 with one match to go. The final Test is set to be played from July 31 to August 4 at Kennington Oval, London.

"They haven't won the real key moments" - Stuart Broad on Shubman Gill-led side's performance in ENG vs IND 2025 series

During the same discussion, Stuart Broad pointed out that former India coach Ravi Shastri had commented that Shubman Gill and Co. deserved to be 3-0 up in the series. He opined that while the visitors have put up a strong fight, they haven't been able to win key moments.

Broad remarked (from 49:38):

"I have heard a lot of Indian fans say, and maybe Ravi Shastri said India could be 3-0 up. They haven't won the real key moments, and we know Test match cricket is about that. Yes, they've got the highest run-scorers in the series, but it's all about winning the key moments, and England have managed to do that."

Disagreeing with Shastri's statement, he added (from 50:09):

"I don't think India deserve to be 3-0 up . They could have been 3-0 up if they had just won those little hours, the most crucial in Test match cricket."

India must secure a win in the fifth fixture to avoid a series defeat. England, on the other hand, need a win or a draw to clinch the inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

