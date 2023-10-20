"He’s not same after 18.5"- Top 10 funny memes as Australia score 367 vs Pakistan in 2023 World Cup clash

Australia notched up a massive total of 367/9 in the 18th match of the 2023 World Cup against Pakistan at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, October 20.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and invited the opponents to bat first. The Australian openers, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh, made merry on a batting paradise, smashing respective centuries.

The duo reached their centuries on consecutive balls of the 31st over and set Australia on course for 400. Birthday boy Mitchell Marsh perished on 121 (108) after a 259-run opening partnership. David Warner converted it into an even bigger one and went on to score 163 runs off 124 balls.

But Shaheen Afridi (5/54) and Haris Rauf (3/83) bowled well at the death to restrict Australia to 367. Any other Australian batter failed to make a significant contribution.

Fans on social media enjoyed the high-scoring first innings. They reacted to the by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms. Here are some of the best ones:

"It's a nice birthday present"- Australia opener Mitchell Marsh after his century against Pakistan

Reflecting on his knock at the mid-innings break, Mitchell Marsh said:

"Yes, it's a nice birthday present. Played a few matches on my birthday before but never got past 10. We know that this is a high-scoring ground and it's nice to cash in. Probably we would've liked a few more in the end but Pakistan bowled really well. We just wanted to dig deep and Davey was fantastic in that partnership.

On the opening partnership with Warner, Marsh added:

"Our communication and connection today as a partnership was fantastic. Kept each other going. There was a little period they bowled quite well, especially their spinners, we tried to take it deep, we knew that our time would come.

He concluded by saying:

"I don't celebrate my 100 too much but it's a World Cup century and I am proud of it. The ball is going to swing under lights and we need to get a couple of wickets up front, hold our line and length in the middle overs and that's going to be good enough."

Do you think Babar Azam & Co can chase down this massive total? Let us know your views in the comments section.