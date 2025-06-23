"He's a very adjustable person" - Sourav Ganguly makes massive revelation on Rohit Sharma's appointment as Test captain

Former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly made a massive revelation on Rohit Sharma's appointment as Test captain. Rohit was appointed as India's full-time Test captain in 2022, succeeding Virat Kohli.

In a conversation with PTI, Ganguly revealed how Rohit Sharma was reluctant initially to take on Test captaincy as he was already the white-ball captain. However, the former skipper said that Rohit is a very adjustable person and eventually accepted the role.

"Quite natural, you have one captain for the white ball. 50 over and 20 over cricket. We always wanted Virat to captain but he did not want to continue. Rohit was captaining Mumbai Indians, was captaining 50 overs and T20. We needed a Test captain because Virat was the Test captain till then, but he finished in South Africa. I always believed Rohit was a very good captain. So obviously, a request from the board went to him. He was reluctant because of workload," Ganguly said.

Trending

"I remember having a conversation with him that you do not want to finish your career without captaining India in Test matches. Took a couple of days and hen he aggred. He is a very adjustable and friendly person. If you have a conversation with him, he will agree and accept. Why wouldn't anybody want to be India's Test captain. All these conversations were in person. I was a very hands-on board president. Meet players, talk to players," he added.

Expand Tweet

Rohit Sharma recently announced his retirement from Test cricket ahead of the England tour. His retirement came following the debacle in Australia during the 2024-25 BGT series, where he also performed poorly with the bat.

Rohit Sharma's record as Test captain of India

Rohit Sharma's tenure as India's captain lasted from 2022 to 2024. He led the team in 24 matches in the format. Out of these, India won 12 matches with nine defeats and three draws, giving him a win percentage of 50%.

Having made his Test debut for India in 2013 against the West Indies, Rohit went on to play 67 Tests for the country before announcing his retirement from the format.

In these 67 matches, he scored 4301 runs at an average of 40.57 with a strike-rate of 57.05. He struck 12 hundreds and 18 half-centuries in his Test career. His tenure as Test captain did not end as well as he would have liked it to, with India losing a home series against New Zealand and the away series against Australia, where he played three out of the five Tests.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news