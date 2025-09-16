"He's always in the game" - Geoffrey Boycott picks Team India star as his favorite current cricketer amid Asia Cup 2025

England batting legend Geoffrey Boycott picked Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja as his current favorite cricketer in the world. Renowned for placing a high value on Test cricket and having a greater regard for players from his era, Boycott thought long and hard when asked about his favorite cricketer at present.Yet, the former England batter picked the veteran Indian for his ability to impact the game at all times, especially in the field. Jadeja has been arguably India's most valuable player across formats over the past decade.Talking about the Indian star in a conversation on The Overlap Cricket YouTube channel, Boycott said (58:31):&quot;I like Jadeja. I've always liked him, though I don't know him and have never met him. He's always in the game. Bowls left-arm spin and his fielding is fantastic. I've always thought if you can do a really great job in the team, fine, become a great player, get your runs. But another quality isn't spoken about much. That is, through your performance, can you lift the others? And he fields so brilliantly with such energy. And he bats.&quot;He continued:&quot;Has a smile on his face but is tough inside. In Test matches and lot of T20s, helping Chennai win it five times. Them and Mumbai have won it five each. He's a top player and does everything I like about a cricketer - energy, smiles, tough underneath and competitive. He fields brilliantly.&quot;Jadeja recently played a massive role in helping India achieve a 2-2 draw in the Test series in England. He finished with 516 runs at an average of 86, including a century and five half-centuries, while picking up seven wickets with the ball.A look at Ravindra Jadeja's overall numbersAmong the most understated cricketers in the world, Ravindra Jadeja boasts incredible numbers with bat and ball across formats in his illustrious international career. The veteran all-rounder has scored 3,886 runs at an average of almost 38 in Tests with five centuries. Jadeja has also picked up an incredible 330 wickets at an average of 25.16, including 15 five-wicket hauls, in the red-ball format.The champion cricketer has dominated the white-ball formats just as much, scoring over 3,000 runs across ODIs and T20Is. He also boasts a combined 285 wickets across the two white-ball formats.Furthermore, Jadeja has been integral to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL, helping them win their last three titles in 2018, 2021, and 2023. He boasts excellent all-round IPL numbers with 3,260 runs and 170 wickets in 254 matches.