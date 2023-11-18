"He's a class bowler to right and left armers" - Pat Cummins signals most significant threat from Team India ahead of 2023 World Cup final

Australian skipper Pat Cummins has singled out Mohammed Shami as the most threatening prospect ahead of the 2023 World Cup final on Sunday in Ahmedabad. Hence, the 30-year-old hopes the Aussie batters can draw ideas in the decider, having faced him in the past.

Shami, who came into the XI as an injury replacement for Hardik Pandya, has been the most threatening bowler for the opposition. The right-arm seamer has played only six matches but collected 23 wickets, averaging a stunning 9.13 alongside an economy rate of 5.02. He took seven wickets in the semi-final against New Zealand — a record for an Indian bowler in ODI history.

Speaking at a pre-game press conference, Cummins admitted that India have an all-round and penetrative bowling unit. Hence, he understands the need for Australia to be on top at every stage.

"I mean they're all pretty well-rounded in all departments you know the one guy that didn't play at the start of the tournament who's done really well is obviously Mohammed Shami he's a class bowler to right and left armers, so yeah, he's going to be a big one but again that these are guys we've played a lot - so all our batters can draw in moments where they've taken on these bowlers and done well."

"Yeah, I think again, they're pretty well-rounded. They've got five guys that bowl ten overs pretty much every match. I think their spinners have done well through the middle overs, Kuldeep and Jadeja, so they're going to be a tough proposition like they always are. But you know, they've won every game, so they've been very impressive."

Australia suffered two big losses to start their campaign, one of which came against India. They sparked a remarkable resurgence by winning eight consecutive matches, including beating a tough South Africa side in the semi-final.

"Nothing more satisfying than hearing a big crowd go silent" - Pat Cummins

The right-arm speedster admits there will be all kinds of noise from all corners of the world, but wants Australia not to get overwhelmed by it and give it their all in the final. Cummins added:

"I think you've got to embrace it. The crowd's obviously going to be very one-sided but it's also in sport there's nothing more satisfying than hearing a big crowd go silent and that's the aim for us tomorrow.

"Yeah, you've just got to embrace every part of it, every part of a final even you know in the lead-up there's going to be noise and more people and interest and you just can't get overwhelmed. You got to be up for it, you got to love it and just know whatever happens it's fine but you just want to finish the day with no regrets."

Should Australia beat India in Ahmedabad, it will be their sixth World Cup title. They last got their hands on the trophy in 2015, when they beat New Zealand in the final by seven wickets.