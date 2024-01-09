"He's the Don Bradman of turning pitches" - Monty Panesar hails Rohit Sharma's batting against spin ahead of IND vs ENG Tests

England left-arm spinner Monty Panesar hailed Rohit Sharma as the 'Don Bradman of turning wickets' ahead of the India-England five-match Test series.

Panesar was the cornerstone for England the last time they tasted a series victory in India in 2012-13, with 17 wickets in five innings.

Meanwhile, Rohit was the star of the previous home Test series against England in 2021. Despite playing on wickets that turned viciously from the first ball, the 36-year-old exhibited incredible technique against the turning ball.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Panesar feels England must find a way to dismiss Rohit cheaply to garner any hopes of winning the series.

"Indian batters are attacking against the turning ball. They are a bit more fearless. The key man for India is going to be Rohit Sharma. He's the Don Bradman of turning pitches. His record is unbelievable. England have to get Rohit out early right through to have a chance of winning the Test series. If England can keep Rohit quiet, India will be going to Plan B. You then put the younger batters under pressure. That is going to be key," said Panesar.

The Indian skipper scored 345 runs in the four Tests of the 2021 home series against England at an average of 57.50 with a century and a half-century.

Rohit boasts a sensational Test record at home, averaging almost 67 with eight centuries and six half-centuries in 24 games.

"He's like an app, he keeps updating every six months" - Monty Panesar on Ravichandran Ashwin

Ashwin had the English batters on a string in the previous Test series in India.

Monty Panesar praised star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for his ability to evolve in his bowling throughout his glittering career.

The 37-year-old is 10 wickets away from the magical 500-Test wicket mark and will become only the ninth bowler to achieve the feat. Ashwin was the leading wicket-taker in the previous India-England Test series at home with 32 scalps in four games.

"He has had the mindset to keep adapting and bowling different deliveries. He has kept getting better. It's not easy all the time to take a lot of wickets on turning pitches. He's been given turners at home, but you can see the way he adapts all the time. He's like an app, he keeps updating every six months! That's what he has done through his career," said Panesar.

He added:

"I always find that I am a student when it comes to Ashwin's bowling. I feel I am continually learning something new about his bowling. That's the asset Ashwin is. He is a brilliant bowler."

Ashwin has a magnificent record with the ball at home, picking up 337 wickets at an average of 20.87, including 26 five-wicket hauls. The first of the five Tests gets underway in Hyderabad, starting on January 25.

