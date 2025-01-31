“He’s got through the baptism of fire with Bumrah” - Former Australia captain slams dropping BGT hero for SL vs AUS 2025 1st Test

Former Australian captain Allan Border remains unimpressed by the decision to leave out Sam Konstas for the opening Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. The Aussie legend feels overcoming the baptism of fire with Jasprit Bumrah in his debut series against India deserves some reward.

Konstas, 19, left Team India's pace spearhead unsettled during his first Test innings after replacing Nathan McSweeney in Melbourne with some audacious strokeplay. However, Australia preferred Travis Head to open the innings in Sri Lanka, given the left-hander had success in the role in India, with the New South Welshman finding no place in the eleven.

Speaking on SEN 1170 Mornings, Border feels Australia missed out on giving Konstas exposure to the spinning conditions and slow bowlers, given he is part of their plans.

"I thought he got through that pretty well… he’s part of the future so why leave him out at this stage. You pick a young guy, he’s got through the baptism of fire with Bumrah… it was very difficult times for top of the order players. To leave him out considering you need to get experience in those conditions to understand the turning ball… you can’t learn that in the nets. They missed an opportunity to keep him in the side but it all worked."

Nevertheless, the move to open with Head worked out perfectly for the tourists as he slammed a 40-ball 57, including a fifty off 35 balls and shared a 92-run opening stand with Usman Khawaja.

"You got to tip your hat to the selectors" - Allan Border lauds Australia for blooding in Josh Inglis

Josh Inglis celebrates his ton. (Credits: Getty)

Nevertheless, Border was all praises for the selectors for giving an opportunity to Josh Inglis, who peeled off a century on debut after scoring heaps of runs in first-class cricket. The 69-year-old added:

"You got to tip your hat to the selectors. The debutant situation where you get a hundred on debut was fantastic. Josh (Inglis) played really well and deserved his time in there to have a crack because he's been dominating (Sheffield) Shield, I just thought the Konstas thing was an odd one."

Australia finished day two of the Test well on top as they reduced Sri Lanka to 44/3 after declaring on 654/6, headlined by Khawaja's 232.

