“He’s a great example to all Pakistani and international cricketers” – Andy Flower hails Mohammad Rizwan

Multan Sultans coach Andy Flower has praised his team’s captain Mohammad Rizwan for his grounded and humble nature despite being so successful in his career. The 54-year-old called him the perfect role model for not only Pakistanis but also international cricketers.

Speaking recently to ESPNCricinfo, Flower said:

"A really good example of stars keeping their feet firmly on the ground is our captain, Mohammad Rizwan. You know, he's a really strong leader. He's a strong man. He's got very strong and principled views. He has a very strong faith, but he's also been hugely successful as an international sportsperson.”

He continued:

“He's a great example to all the Pakistani cricketers and the international cricketers in our dressing room on how you can be a high performer but also be very humble with it. I think his faith and his humility keep him at a very solid foundation from which to work.”

So far, the right-handed batter has scored 388 runs in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL 2023), including a hundred and three half-centuries.

Andy Flower hails Mohammad Rizwan’s leadership skills

Andy Flower, who has also coached England, St. Lucia Zouks in the CPL and IPL franchises like Punjab and Lucknow, further hailed Mohammad Rizwan’s leadership skills. He added that the wicketkeeper-batter has a clear view of the game and plays with a fearless mindset.

On this, he said:

"I've worked with some great captains over the years and Rizwan, I find, is an excellent leader. He's got strength and positivity, which means that people will follow him. He thinks he has clear views on the game.”

The former Zimbabwe captain added:

“I like debating cricket with him, debating selections or strategy, but he has very clear views and courage about the way he plays, something that makes him a leader other people want to follow. They see that he's not afraid to challenge the opposition, to take on particular situations, to lose.”

PSL 2021 champions Multan Sultans are currently placed second in the points table. They have won four out of seven games, suffering three losses along the way.

The Sultans lost their last game against the Shaheen Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars by 21 runs on Saturday. It was their second loss against the Qalandars, who previously beat them by one run this season.

They will look to return to winnings ways in their next game against Islamabad United on Tuesday, March 7.

