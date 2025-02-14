“He’s had a headache for a few days” - NZ coach provides massive fitness update on Rachin Ravindra ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra is yet to attain full fitness after sustaining a gruesome blow to his face while attempting a catch during the first match of the ongoing tri-series in Pakistan. The player had to leave the ground after bleeding profusely and recently missed the Blackcaps' win over South Africa.

The placement of the floodlights at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore was initially blamed for Ravindra's injury, as several believed he had trouble spotting the ball. Devon Conway had replaced the left-handed batter at the top of the order for the clash against Proteas.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead revealed that Rachin Ravindra is recovering well but needs some more time before he can be deemed fit to play.

"Rachin obviously got that nasty blow in Lahore to the forehead. The pleasing thing is he's progressing well. So, we are following HIA protocols at the moment. He’s had a headache for a few days, but that's subsiding, which is really good news. He hit a few balls tonight for the first time, which is good. But it's still a few more steps for him to go through before he would be considered fit for play," Stead said in a video released by New Zealand Cricket.

Rachin Ravindra faces a race against time to be cleared for New Zealand's 2025 Champions Trophy opening clash against Pakistan at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 19. Incidentally, both teams are scheduled to play the tri-series finals at the same venue on Friday, February 14.

Rachin Ravindra has had a prolific start to the year

Rachin Ravindra has been an integral part of the New Zealand side across formats since the 2023 ODI World Cup. He also earned his maiden central contract for the 2024-25 season.

After playing a massive role in New Zealand's historic 3-0 whitewash against India in the subcontinent, the all-rounder had a slight slump to end 2024 following a bleak home red-ball series against England.

The left-handed batter has kick-started 2025 on a solid note after being among the runs in the white-ball series against Sri Lanka. He scored a quickfire 25 in the tri-series clash against Pakistan in the first innings before his unfortunate injury later on.

