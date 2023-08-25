“He’s just infatuated with the game” - Marcus Stoinis on what makes Steve Smith a special cricketer

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has termed teammate Steve Smith as someone who is infatuated with the game. According to Stoinis, Smith wants to keep getting better, which is why he has been so consistent with the willow.

Smith, who began his international career as a leg-spinner, has featured in 102 Tests, 142 ODIs, and 63 T20Is, scoring over 15000 runs across formats with the aid of 44 hundreds and 72 fifties. He will be one of the key figures in Australia’s squad during their 2023 World Cup campaign in India.

In an interview on Revsportz, Stoinis shared his thoughts on why Smith is a special batter.

“[He is] very similar to Virat [Kohli] in terms of bringing the best version of himself to each contest. You have heard the stories of him not sleeping. He’s just infatuated with the game; he’s infatuated with getting better, with improving his concentration. He’s a true professional and I am excited he’s in this upcoming tournament. He’s going to be opening the batting T20 cricket as well,” he said.

“I think this new, aggressive Steven Smith in white ball cricket, he’s improving every series. I am excited to watch him and come this World Cup, I think, as we all expect, he’s going to be a dominant player,” Stoinis added.

Smith was recently seen in Ashes 2023. He was the fifth-leading run-getter in the Test series, with 373 runs in five matches at an average of 37.30, notching up one hundred and two half-centuries.

“I look forward to the World Cups and the IPL every year” - Stoinis

Having played 60 ODIs and 51 T20Is, Stoinis himself is one of the senior members of the Australian team and a dependable finisher. On the growing pressure of expectations, the all-rounder opined that he quite enjoys the challenge.

“I am at a stage of my career where the expectation of pressure is more excitement to me now. I look forward to the World Cups and the IPL every year. It’s because of that pressure and what that brings out of me - the chance and that opportunity to do something great to help your team win a tournament, stand up in big moments. That’s really where my mindset is at the moment,” Stoinis commented.

The 34-year-old was last seen in action during the inaugural edition of the Major Cricket League (MLC) in the US. Representing San Francisco Unicorns, he scored 74 runs in five innings with a best of 37 and also chipped in with a couple of wickets.