  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Indian Cricket Team
  • "He’s just proving IPL form is only for highlight reels, not for Team India" - Top 10 funny memes from day 1 of 1st IND vs WI 2025 Test

"He’s just proving IPL form is only for highlight reels, not for Team India" - Top 10 funny memes from day 1 of 1st IND vs WI 2025 Test

By Balakrishna
Modified Oct 02, 2025 22:03 IST
Fans share memes after day 1 of 1st IND vs WI Test. (Images: X - BCCI, @meri_mrziii, @imallaboutmoon, Instagram - worldofcricketmemes_ )
Fans share memes after day 1 of 1st IND vs WI Test. (Images: X - BCCI, @meri_mrziii, @imallaboutmoon, Instagram - worldofcricketmemes_ )

The first Test between Team India and West Indies commenced on Thursday (October 2) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The hosts dominated the opening day of the Two-match series with a magnificent all-round showing to put themselves in a commanding position.

Ad

After opting to bat first, the West Indies got bundled out for 162 in 44.1 overs. Justin Greaves (32), Shai Hope (26), and Roston Chase (24) were the only batters to score more than 20 for the Caribbean side in the batting department. Mohammed Siraj (4/40), Jasprit Bumrah (3/42), and Kuldeep Yadav (2/25) starred for the home team with the ball.

KL Rahul (53*) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (36) started steadily with a sensible opening partnership of 68 in 18.2 overs to negate the new ball threat. West Indies managed to make a comeback after that by dismissing Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan (7), reducing the opposition to 90/2. Shubman Gill (18*) and Rahul then steadied the ship and took India to 121/2 at stumps on the opening day of the first Test.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans enjoyed the engaging action on the first day of the Ahmedabad Test. They conveyed their reactions by posting hilarious memes on X. Here are some of the best memes:

"Sai Sudharsan once again showing his ‘international struggle’ mode Against West Indies he’s just proving IPL form is only for highlight reels, not for Team India," an X post read.
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

I'm a little disappointed for Sai Sudharsan" - Aakash Chopra after play on day 1 of 1st IND vs WI 2025 Test

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra recently reviewed day 1 play of the Ahmedabad Test in a video on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra'. He opined that Sai Sudharsan failed to utilize his chances at the number three position and pointed out the reason behind his downfall on the opening day. Chopra said:

Ad
"I'm a little disappointed for Sai Sudharsan, because he has not scored enough runs to cement the No.3 spot. I'll tell you one thing, one mistake is allowed in cricket, which is to pick the wrong length, but if you play with a straight bat on top of that, then batters get out nine times out of ten."
Ad

On in-form opener KL Rahul, the cricketer-turned-commentator added:

"In my opinion, this is a very important series for KL Rahul, an average of 35 does not suit him at all. It is wrong, and if he needs to better it, then he has to write his name in this series, and he batted in that way today. Through this series and the South Africa one, Rahul has to boost his average to 42 to 45."

You can get live match updates of the first Test between India and West Indies here.

About the author
Balakrishna

Balakrishna

Balakrishna has been a cricket writer at Sportskeeda for almost seven years. A sport that he has been following and playing since he was eight, Balakrishna enjoys the intensity of the sport, skills and strategies applied to get a result out of nowhere, and the thrill that it gives. He also played as a medium pace bowling all-rounder in four inter-college tournaments, winning twice.

Balakrishna’s all-time favorite cricketers are Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma. He admires Sachin’s stellar performances against legendary bowlers, along with his discipline and humility. Meanwhile, he is a big fan of how Rohit turned around his initial struggles to build a successful career.

He avidly supports Team India and 2016 IPL winners SunRisers Hyderabad. The first World Cup that Balakrishna ever saw was the 2003 World Cup, when Australia comprehensively triumphed over India in the final.

While working, he ensures he only uses reliable sources and provides relevant, ethical, and accurate information. When not working, Balakrishna enjoys playing table tennis and reading non-fiction books.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Balakrishna
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications