"He's lucky he's still playing!" - Fans give mixed reactions to David Warner's controversial withdrawal of application to lift captaincy ban

David Warner's withdrawal of the application to overturn his lifetime leadership ban has grabbed quite a few eyeballs over the past 24 hours. The senior Australian pro was clearly hurt by the way he has been treated by Cricket Australia and gave a series of statements on Wednesday, explaining why he was withdrawing his application.
Here's what Warner posted on Instagram:
In his series of statements, David Warner claimed that his family has once again been unnecessarily dragged into the whole scenario and that's something that he definitely doesn't want to compromise on to get the captaincy ban lifted.
Fans on Twitter had mixed reactions to Warner's decision. While some applauded him for his courage to speak out, others slammed him and his wife Candice for their statements as they felt David should be grateful that he is getting to wear the Baggy Green even after Sanderpapergate in 2018.
Here are some of the reactions:
David Warner was disappointed about the public trial
Cricket Australia had handed Warner a lifetime ban from captaincy after he was found guilty along with the then-captain Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft for tampering the ball with sandpaper in a Test match against South Africa in 2018.
The board's code of conduct was then revised earlier this year and it was made clear that players could appeal in response to a long-term sanction. Warner did file his application and a three-member independent committee was set to re-open the trial.
However, the southpaw expected the trial to be held in private, something that the committee didn't accept. A disheartened Warner then claimed that his family was dragged into all this by the trial being made public.
Even Cricket Australia couldn't do anything as the committee appointed had the right to take independent decisions according to the amended code of conduct.