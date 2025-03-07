"He's obviously pretty sore" - New Zealand head coach says key pacer doubtful for IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final

New Zealand coach Gary Stead has underlined that fast bowler Matt Henry remains doubtful for the Champions Trophy 2025 final against Team India on March 9, Sunday. However, Stead said they will give the right-arm seamer every chance of playing in the tournament-decider.

Henry injured his shoulder while trying to take the catch during the semifinal against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Despite copping the blow, the 33-year-old returned to bowl. He finished with credible figures of 7-0-43-2 as the Kiwis won by 50 runs to qualify for the final.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the final, Stead claimed, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo:

"I guess the positive thing from our perspective is he got back out there to bowl. We've had some scans and stuff done on him, and we're going to give him every chance to be playing in this match. [But it's] still a little bit unknown at this stage. He's obviously pretty sore just from landing on the point of his shoulder. Hopefully, he will be okay."

Should Henry be ruled out of the final, Jacob Duffy is the spare fast bowler in the squad. Although Duffy didn't play any of the four matches in the eight-team tournament, he featured in the preceding tri-series game against Pakistan, taking figures of 7-0-48-1.

Matt Henry claimed a fifer in New Zealand's group stage fixture against India

Matt Henry. (Image Credits: Getty)

The Christchurch-born fast bowler's fitness will be closely monitored by the management, given he clinched a fifer when New Zealand met India in the group-stage clash in Dubai. However, the Blackcaps still lost by 44 runs while chasing 250.

With the final set to take place in Dubai, New Zealand will yet again be confronted by India's spin-bowling unit. Varun Chakaravarthy will be massively in focus, given he claimed a fifer against them during the group-stage match. The Men in Blue are also the only unbeaten side in the competition thus far.

