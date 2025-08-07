"He's one of my favourite cricketers now" - David Lloyd's massive statement on Indian star after ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former England cricketer David Lloyd has picked India's Mohammed Siraj among his favorite cricketers following the latter’s heroics in the fifth Test. The cricketer-turned-analyst lauded the speedster for stepping up in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah twice in the five-match series – the second and the fifth Tests at Edgbaston and The Oval, bagging seven and nine wickets, respectively.Lloyd's remarks came as Siraj single-handedly guided Team India to a dramatic win on Day 5 of the fifth Test. With 35 runs needed and four wickets in hand for the home team, the fast bowler bagged three wickets to complete his fifer and help India win the game by six runs. The victory also ensured the Men in Blue ended the series at 2-2.Notably, Siraj scalped 23 wickets in five matches, including two five-wicket hauls, to become the leading wicket-taker in the series.Lloyd told The Overlap Cricket’s YouTube channel:“21:30 – He’s one of my favorite cricketers now, Siraj.”“23:56 – He comes alive with no Bumrah,” he added.“I love watching someone nail their skills” – Former England captain lauds Mohammed Siraj for delivering for India under pressure in the 5th TestFormer England captain Sir Alastair Cook also lauded Mohammed Siraj for delivering under pressure in the fifth Test. Citing Siraj’s unplayable bouncer against Gus Atkinson, he said in the same video:“24:28 – Watching someone deliver under pressure. I think it's like defining character. That yorker, when you know, was it how many runs? Eight [7] runs were needed? They needed to be able to nail a skill like that [yorker] and think at the top of your mark, especially when you’re the one who dropped Brook and all that stuff. I love watching someone nail their skills.”Notably, Mohammed Siraj backed himself to deliver the yorker despite being hammered for a six by Atkinson in his previous over. The 31-year-old was equally brilliant in the first innings as the hosts managed a minuscule 23-run lead against India. The Hyderabad-born pacer currently has 123 scalps in 41 Tests (76 innings), comprising five 5-fers and seven four-wicket hauls.