“He’s South African, I’ve got to go for him” - Jacques Kallis predicts the leading wicket-taker at World Cup 2023

South African cricket legend Jacques Kallis has predicted that Proteas fast bowler Anrich Nortje could end up being the leading wicket-taker at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. Kallis stated that the pacer has been in good form and is hopeful of him bowling in the same rhythm during the World Cup as well.

The 2023 ODI World Cup will be played in India from October 5 to November 19. The tournament will kick-off with a rematch of the 2019 final between England and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

South Africa, who are hunting for their maiden World Cup crown, will take on Sri Lanka in their first match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on October 7. In a video on ICC’s official Instagram handle, Kallis picked Nortje as his choice for the leading wicket-taker in the World Cup. Explaining his reasons behind his preference, he said:

“For me, I am going to go with Anrich Nortje. He’s South African, I’ve got to go for him and he’s bowling well at the moment. Hopefully, he’ll keep that form into the World Cup and play a big role in helping us go very far in the World Cup.”

29-year-old Nortje has the experience of 21 ODI matches in which he has claimed 36 wickets at an average of 25.66 with a best of 4/51. The fast bowler has also picked up 70 scalps in 19 Tests and 38 wickets in 31 T20Is.

Sir Viv Richards picks Shaheen Afridi to be the leading wicket-taker at World Cup 2023

Earlier, West Indies legend Sir Viv Richards had predicted that Pakistan’s left-arm seamer Shaheen Afridi would be the leading wicket-taker in the upcoming World Cup in India. In a video on ICC’s Instagram handle, he commented:

“The leading wicket-taker in the World Cup will be Shaheen Afridi because I have seen him in Pakistan. I spent some time in the PSL and I have seen his massive growth. [He is a] highly determined individual. He is my man.”

23-year-old Shaheen is Pakistan’s lead bowler across formats. He has the experience of 27 Tests, 39 ODIs and 52 T20Is, claiming 105, 76 and 64 wickets respectively.

The left-arm pacer was also the leading wicket-taker in the recently concluded ODI series against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka. Shaheen claimed six wickets in three matches at an impressive average of 16.33.