"He's a special player; must take time to heal properly"- Sourav Ganguly on Rishabh Pant

Former Indian skipper and Delhi Capitals (DC) Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly feels Rishabh Pant should take his time to heal from injuries and not try and haste a comeback.

The DC skipper sustained long-term injuries after suffering from a horrific car accident in December last year. He has been out of competitive cricket and has been dearly missed by the Indian team. DC will miss Pant's services too for IPL 2023 and have appointed David Warner as stand-in captain.

Here's what Sourav Ganguly had to say about Rishabh Pant, according to a press release from DC:

"I am sure that the national team is missing him as well. He's young and he has got a lot of time left in his career. He's a special player and he must take his time to heal properly. We wish him all the best and I'll meet him as well."

Ganguly has also been a part of the pre-season training camp for DC and has been impressed with the talented players that they have. He added:

"It's been great to work with the boys and I am looking forward to the season starting. Net practice is good, but we want to get into match mode. And (coach) Ricky (Ponting) has been fantastic. He brings a lot of intensity during training."

David Warner is always up for the challenge: Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly accepted that Rishabh Pant's absence as a player will definitely be a test for DC. However, he feels stand-in skipper Warner has all the tools to overcome any challenge.

On this, he stated:

"David Warner is looking forward to leading the side. He's always up for the challenge and he's a great player. He has got a lot of runs and experience under his belt."

The Delhi Capitals will open their IPL 2023 season against the Lucknow Supergiants on April 1.

