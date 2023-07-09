"He's a walking wicket every time I see him" - Twitter roasts Zak Crawley for wasting another start on Day 4 of 3rd Ashes Test

England opener Zak Crawley continued his trend of throwing away starts with the bat after being dismissed for 44 off 55 deliveries on Day 4 of the third Ashes Test at Headingley.

Despite looking assured and in good nick, Crawley was caught behind driving a harmless delivery by Mitchell Marsh that was on a length and wide. The dismissal put the hosts in a predicament at 93/3, chasing the 251 set by the Aussies.

The 25-year-old has averaged less than 30 with the bat 12 innings this year, with no centuries and a lone half-century. However, the dashing opening batter has often got the team off to quick starts before being dismissed for middling scores. In the ongoing series, Crawley has crossed 30 on four of the six occasions yet has never converted it into three figures.

The right-hander last scored a century against Pakistan at Rawalpindi some seven months and 18 innings back. With three centuries and an overall average of just 28.65 after 37 games, the pressure is mounting on Crawley to deliver big scores and match-winning performances.

Furthermore, with the home side being down 0-2 and in a must-win situation, Crawley's tame dismissal at an inopportune time did not go down well with fans on Twitter.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Gregg Hickman @zachary_garber Crawley had a massive opportunity to bat the innings out….we had two days! I know it’s not Bazball but it is a TEST MATCH ffs!! Crawley had a massive opportunity to bat the innings out….we had two days! I know it’s not Bazball but it is a TEST MATCH ffs!!

Jim Smith @coachjimsmith1 Got so much time left to bat. What is Zak Crawley doing? He’s a walking wicket every time I see him Got so much time left to bat. What is Zak Crawley doing? He’s a walking wicket every time I see him

Nimish Dubey @nimishdubey Zak Crawley is becoming an almost Krish Srikkanth like figure for England. Impact player good for about 30-35. Zak Crawley is becoming an almost Krish Srikkanth like figure for England. Impact player good for about 30-35.

Xavier Voigt-Hill @voigthill And with that wicket Zak Crawley's first-class average opening climbs to 31.65, bettered among active English players (20+ innings) by only Compton, Cook, Duckett, Root, Orr, Sibley, Burns, Patel, Haines, Libby, Dent, Lyth, Jennings, Robson, Browne, Lees, Rhodes, Hameed, Lloyd, And with that wicket Zak Crawley's first-class average opening climbs to 31.65, bettered among active English players (20+ innings) by only Compton, Cook, Duckett, Root, Orr, Sibley, Burns, Patel, Haines, Libby, Dent, Lyth, Jennings, Robson, Browne, Lees, Rhodes, Hameed, Lloyd,

Ankit Singh @ankit_singh11 @ESPNcricinfo It's really tough to understand how can Crawley throw it away almost every single time. He looks so good on the eyes, has so much of Kevin Pietersen about his strokemaking and then suddenly finds a way to get out prematurely. An average of 30 doesn't do justice to his talent. @ESPNcricinfo It's really tough to understand how can Crawley throw it away almost every single time. He looks so good on the eyes, has so much of Kevin Pietersen about his strokemaking and then suddenly finds a way to get out prematurely. An average of 30 doesn't do justice to his talent.

Anand's Cricket Opinions @cricketanand England need to understand one thing that, they are going to get a good 30-40 from Zak Crawley at the most when he is in form. #Ashes England need to understand one thing that, they are going to get a good 30-40 from Zak Crawley at the most when he is in form. #Ashes

Colin Silvester⭐⭐🌍 @tremcol48 Oh what a surprise...Crawley gets himself in then gets himself out...geezers a joke...how does he keep getting picked Oh what a surprise...Crawley gets himself in then gets himself out...geezers a joke...how does he keep getting picked

Reece Savage @big_savo92 Crawley isn’t it. Time to move on and give another opener a chance Crawley isn’t it. Time to move on and give another opener a chance

Matt Watts @MattWatts96 #Ashes If ever there were two balls to sum up Zac Crawley’s Test career to date… 🏏 #ENGvAUS If ever there were two balls to sum up Zac Crawley’s Test career to date… 🏏 #ENGvAUS #Ashes

WOlner @willieo2018 That’s enough of Crawley for me. Every innings he gets himself in and then throws away his wicket with a poor shot. #Ashes2023 That’s enough of Crawley for me. Every innings he gets himself in and then throws away his wicket with a poor shot. #Ashes2023

Luke Gray @LukeGray1997 Sick of seeing Zak Crawley edge behind whenever he gets into the 40’s. Sick of seeing Zak Crawley edge behind whenever he gets into the 40’s.

Walnuts @PaoloWalnuts "You'd be a brave man to drive at that, but that is what Zak Crawley likes to do"



Hey Zak, have a look at your scoring record and maybe reflect on what you like to do eh "You'd be a brave man to drive at that, but that is what Zak Crawley likes to do"Hey Zak, have a look at your scoring record and maybe reflect on what you like to do eh

Jua @joegreenbfc Like clockwork that from Crawley yet again Like clockwork that from Crawley yet again

Sumukh Herlekar @sumukh_herlekar

Hence he makes sure he avoids it

#ENGvAUS #ashes

Starts but doesn't finish #Crawley is allergic to 50s :dHence he makes sure he avoids itStarts but doesn't finish #Crawley is allergic to 50s :d Hence he makes sure he avoids it #ENGvAUS #ashes Starts but doesn't finish

Chris Deeley @ThatChris1209 I really feel like Crawley is my new James Vince [derogatory] I really feel like Crawley is my new James Vince [derogatory]

Being Outside Cricket @OutsideCricket I’d love to know the dirt that Zak Crawley has on Rob Key. No other explanation #Ashes I’d love to know the dirt that Zak Crawley has on Rob Key. No other explanation #Ashes

"A great chance to individually win England a Test match" - Michael Vaughan

Crawley has been notorious for throwing away good starts in his Test career.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan expressed his disappointment over Zak Crawley's poor conversion rate and lack of match-winning performances despite being a regular in the England XI.

Crawley has played all 16 Tests since the inception of the Brendon McCullum-Ben Stokes era. However, the right-hander has scored just the lone century against Pakistan in 31 innings.

Speaking to Cricbuzz ahead of Day 4, Vaughan felt the 25-year-old had a golden opportunity to make a match-winning contribution.

"England consistently pick Zak Crawley. He's in the side for a long long time. He has played 37 Test matches, averaging 28. He never looks out of form, plays glorious shots and suddenly gets out.But tomorrow he's got a great chance to individually win England a Test match and get England over the line, get them back in the series," he said.

Unfortunately for Crawley, his dry patch without a big score continued, with several fans wanting the right-hander to be dropped from the England Test side. So far in the series, the 25-year-old has scored 196 runs at an average of 32.66.

As things stand at Lunch on Day 4, the Test is delicately poised, with England on 153/4, requiring a further 98 runs to win and stay alive in the series.

