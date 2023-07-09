"He's a walking wicket every time I see him" - Twitter roasts Zak Crawley for wasting another start on Day 4 of 3rd Ashes Test

England opener Zak Crawley continued his trend of throwing away starts with the bat after being dismissed for 44 off 55 deliveries on Day 4 of the third Ashes Test at Headingley.
Despite looking assured and in good nick, Crawley was caught behind driving a harmless delivery by Mitchell Marsh that was on a length and wide. The dismissal put the hosts in a predicament at 93/3, chasing the 251 set by the Aussies.
The 25-year-old has averaged less than 30 with the bat 12 innings this year, with no centuries and a lone half-century. However, the dashing opening batter has often got the team off to quick starts before being dismissed for middling scores. In the ongoing series, Crawley has crossed 30 on four of the six occasions yet has never converted it into three figures.
The right-hander last scored a century against Pakistan at Rawalpindi some seven months and 18 innings back. With three centuries and an overall average of just 28.65 after 37 games, the pressure is mounting on Crawley to deliver big scores and match-winning performances.
Furthermore, with the home side being down 0-2 and in a must-win situation, Crawley's tame dismissal at an inopportune time did not go down well with fans on Twitter.
Here are some of the best reactions:
"A great chance to individually win England a Test match" - Michael Vaughan
Former England captain Michael Vaughan expressed his disappointment over Zak Crawley's poor conversion rate and lack of match-winning performances despite being a regular in the England XI.
Crawley has played all 16 Tests since the inception of the Brendon McCullum-Ben Stokes era. However, the right-hander has scored just the lone century against Pakistan in 31 innings.
Speaking to Cricbuzz ahead of Day 4, Vaughan felt the 25-year-old had a golden opportunity to make a match-winning contribution.
"England consistently pick Zak Crawley. He's in the side for a long long time. He has played 37 Test matches, averaging 28. He never looks out of form, plays glorious shots and suddenly gets out.But tomorrow he's got a great chance to individually win England a Test match and get England over the line, get them back in the series," he said.
Unfortunately for Crawley, his dry patch without a big score continued, with several fans wanting the right-hander to be dropped from the England Test side. So far in the series, the 25-year-old has scored 196 runs at an average of 32.66.
As things stand at Lunch on Day 4, the Test is delicately poised, with England on 153/4, requiring a further 98 runs to win and stay alive in the series.