“He’s working more on his bowling” - India batting coach’s massive revelation on star batter amid AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs

Team India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak revealed that young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has worked a lot on his bowling and has become more consistent over the years. Kotak's remarks came as a response to Jaiswal struggling to break through in the playing XI in the white-ball formats.

The 23-year-old has established himself as arguably the best opener in world cricket in Tests. However, Jaiswal has played only 23 T20Is and one ODI despite boasting an excellent IPL record and domestic numbers.

When asked about Jaiswal possibly adding a bowling element to his arsenal to warrant selection, Kotak said in the press conference (5:45):

"Jaiswal always bowled leg spin. As an individual player, if it comes from within that he actually wants to bowl more and more, and I've been watching him for the last five to six years, but he looks more consistent now. So obviously he's working more on his bowling which is a positive sign."

Kotak added:

"He's in the squad and those in the squad are aware that their turn will come. At the end of the day, only 11 can play. So you have to wait for your turn and then perform."

Jaiswal has bowled only three overs in international cricket, with two coming in Tests and one in T20Is. However, he has seven List-A wickets to his name at an economy of 5.41.

"Someone like Nitish Kumar Reddy is getting game time" - Sitanshu Kotak on Hardik Pandya's absence

Sitanshu Kotak believes Hardik Pandya's absence in the ongoing Australian white-ball series could be a blessing in disguise for the team to groom Nitish Kumar Reddy as another pace-bowling all-rounder. Hardik suffered a left quadriceps injury in the Asia Cup last month, forcing him to miss the final against Pakistan.

"Someone like Hardik is always a big loss anywhere. But because of his injury, if you look at the positive side, someone like Nitish Kumar Reddy is getting game time. Every team needs an all-rounder so we are trying to groom him also. So it's good in that way but yes, any team would miss a player like Hardik," said Kotak (via the aforementioned source).

He added:

"For someone like Nitish and other youngsters, they practice a lot but they all need game time. Because executing those skills in a match against a strong opposition is when you learn a lot of things. That's why in a way in hindsight it's good he's getting match time with Hardik's injury. Playing first-class cricket and bowling there and playing in a series like this, there's a huge difference."

Nitish made his ODI debut in the series opener at Perth, adding a valuable 11-ball 19* with the willow. However, he was ineffective in his 2.1 overs of bowling as Australia won by seven wickets to take a 1-0 series lead.

