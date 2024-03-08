“He said he already has 35 balls” - Kuldeep Yadav on endearing moment with Ravichandran Ashwin during Day 1 of 5th IND vs ENG Test

Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin shared a wonderful moment of bonhomie during the opening day of the fifth India-England Test in Dharamsala on Thursday, March 7. Kuldeep claimed a brilliant five-fer, while Ashwin picked up four as England were bowled out for 218.

The bowler who claims a five-wicket haul in an innings usually leads the team off the field by showing the ball to the crowd. However, on this occasion, Kuldeep insisted that Ashwin take the ball and lead India off the field as it was his landmark 100th Test. The veteran off-spinner, however, politely refused the offer and eventually, it was Kuldeep who took the ball and led India off the field.

Speaking to the media at the end of the opening day’s play, Kuldeep opened up on the wonderful moment of camaraderie between him and the senior off-spinner. Asked about the interaction following the end of England’s innings, the left-arm wrist-spinner said.

"There was not much talk. He [Ashwin] said he already has 35 balls, and asked me to keep this one."

Expand Tweet

Courtesy of his brilliant bowling performance, Kuldeep also became the fastest Indian to claim 50 Test scalps. The 29-year-old, however, played down the achievement and commented:

"I don't think about records. A Lot of players don't get opportunities, so I'm just grateful. I've played a lot with Ash bhai and Jaddu bhai. In Hyderabad, I had a long chat with Ashwin and he told me about the changes I need to make in my mindset. He gives a lot of ideas. I hope they play for a long time.”

England won the toss and batted first in the fifth Test in Dharamsala, but the entire team was knocked over in 57.4 overs. In response, India went to stumps on Day 1 at 135/1, with skipper Rohit Sharma unbeaten on 52 and Shubman Gill on 26.

“Ollie Pope can't stay in his crease for long” - Kuldeep Yadav on England batter’s stumping

There was an interesting build-up to England batter Ollie Pope’s dismissal on Day 1 of the Dharamsala Test. Indian keeper-batter Dhruv Jurel was heard chirping on the stump mic that the batter would step out. Very next ball, Pope ran down the track, was beaten by a googly, and ended up getting stumped.

Expand Tweet

Reflecting on the wicket, Kuldeep said that Pope is one batter who always gives the bowler a chance since he likes stepping out of his crease.

“Ollie Pope can't stay in his crease for long. He likes to step out and dominate the spinners. If you have variations, you can use them. It's the keeper's job to notice those things. He stepped out early, and that's when I decided to change it,” Kuldeep explained.

“He just stepped out a bit early and that's all. That's what I was thinking at the moment. Even Sarfaraz was saying the same thing, ‘he was going to step out’,” the spinner added.

Apart from Pope, Kuldeep also got the wickets of Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jonny Bairstow, and Ben Stokes in a superb exhibition of spin bowling.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App