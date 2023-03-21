“He is satisfied with 90-100” - Virender Sehwag’s big statement on star Indian batter

Swashbuckling former India opener Virender Sehwag has stated that while there is no player in the Indian team that bats like him, Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant come close. While speaking about the latter, Sehwag commented that the keeper-batter is satisfied with 90s and 100s, whereas he used to be satisfied after scoring double hundreds and triple hundreds.

Sehwag is the only Indian batter to have smashed two triple hundreds in Test cricket. In fact, he was the first cricketer from the country to score a 300 in the format. The former batter also has an ODI double hundred to his name.

Speaking at the News18 India Chaupal, Sehwag shared his thoughts on whether anyone from the current team reminds him of his own style of batting. He replied:

"I don't think so there is any player in the Indian team who bats like me. The two players who came to my mind who have come close to it are Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant. I think Rishabh Pant is a little bit close to what I used to bat like in Test cricket but he is satisfied with 90-100 but I used to get satisfied with 200, 250 and 300.

“If he took his game to that level then I think he can entertain the fans even more.”

Pant has often been compared to Sehwag for his aggressive hitting skills, especially in Test cricket. In 33 Test matches, the 25-year-old has scored 2271 runs at an average of 43.67, with five hundreds and 11 fifties.

Pant is currently recuperating, having suffered multiple injuries in a car accident in December last year.

“Things weren’t working out between Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble” - Sehwag on applying for coaching role

During the interaction, Sehwag also opened up on how he was approached to take over as India coach after things did not work out between Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble.

Speaking about his meeting with BCCI for the head coach role, he stated:

"I wouldn’t have applied if Virat Kohli and then BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary hadn’t approached me. We had a meeting, and he (Choudhary) told me that things weren’t working out between Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble we want you to take the coaching position.

"He told that me that Kumble’s contract will expire after the Champions Trophy in 2017 and then you can travel to West Indies with the team."

Kumble stepped down as India coach after the 2017 Champions Trophy final and was replaced by Ravi Shastri.

