"He says he needs to bowl at me" - Coldplay's Chris Martin makes surprise reference to Team India star during Navi Mumbai concert

Coldplay's lead singer, Chris Martin, made a surprise reference to Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah during his performance in the concert at Navi Mumbai on Saturday (January 18). The singer said that the pacer needed to bowl at him as well.

British band Coldplay are on a tour, performing five shows across two Indian cities. One of their shows was completed yesterday, with people turning up in large numbers to watch them perform their record-breaking tracks.

At the end of the show yesterday, Chris Martin made a surprise reference to Jasprit Bumrah. The singer said:

"Hold on, we have to finish the show because Jasprit Bumrah wants to come and play backstage."

Martin further added:

"He (Bumrah) says he needs to bowl at me now"

Take a look at the moment below:

Jasprit Bumrah to travel with Team India for the 2025 Champions Trophy

Jasprit Bumrah was selected in the 15-man squad ahead of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. The pacer, however, will be skipping the three-match ODI series against England preceding the tournament, with Harshit Rana being named as his cover.

Chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, when announcing the squad had the following update about the pacer in the press conference:

"We have been waiting to hear back from the physios. From what we know so far, he was asked to offload bowling for five weeks, so we are probably looking at mid-February. We’ll find out in time. I don’t want to give any wrong updates and I am sure the BCCI will put something out soon. We have just been told a timeframe. We are very hopeful."

Most recently, Jasprit Bumrah led Team India in the fifth Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT 2024-25). The pacer was adjudged the Player of the Series, picking up 32 wickets in five Tests he played.

