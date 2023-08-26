"He should score 2 centuries and 1 daddy hundred" - Aakash Chopra on his expectations from Rohit Sharma heading into World Cup 2023

Aakash Chopra expects a few centuries from Rohit Sharma's willow in the ODI World Cup to be played in India later this year.

Rohit, with 648 runs at an average of 81.00, was the highest run-getter in the 2019 World Cup. He is expected to open the batting with either Shubman Gill or Ishan Kishan in the upcoming edition of the tournament.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on the top order of some of the top contenders for the title. Regarding India, he said:

"When we talk about the top three, it seems like who is better than us? Sare jahan se acha Hindustan hamara - you get a feeling like that from within because we have Shubman Gill alongside Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli will come after them."

As for Rohit, the former Indian opener added:

"Rohit Sharma has scored more than 9800 runs. He has scored 30 centuries, has an average of nearly 49, and a strike rate of 90. It's almost similar in Asia. So you can assume that Rohit Sharma is going to hit you. If he plays all nine matches, he should score two centuries and one daddy hundred as an opener. I am expecting that."

Rohit has amassed 4067 runs at an excellent average of 58.10 and an impressive strike rate of 100.09 in 78 ODI innings in India. He has struck 12 centuries, including all three of his double centuries, and 18 fifties on home soil.

"Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma complement each other really well" - Aakash Chopra

Shubman Gill has a stupendous record in India.

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma form an excellent opening pair. He elaborated:

"Shubman Gill is exactly the same to be fair. His sample size is very small compared to Rohit. He has an average of 62 in 27 games, which becomes 64 in Asia. Three of his four centuries have come in Asia. Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma complement each other really well."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Virat Kohli's presence at No. 3 gives India's top order a formidable look. He explained:

"If you get across them, then comes Virat Kohli - the father of ODI cricket at this point in time. He has scored nearly 13000 runs in 275 games with 46 centuries, an average of 57. Out of the 46 hundreds, 31 have come in Asia. The average becomes 58 and more than 7400 runs are in Asia only. So India's top three are worth saluting."

Chopra highlighted that Rohit and Kohli bring enormous experience to the table. He added that although Gill is relatively less experienced and is the heir apparent, the youngster comes into his own on the flat tracks that are generally dished out in ODI cricket.

