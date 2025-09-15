"He hadn't scored too many runs in T20Is this year" - Former India cricketer lauds Suryakumar Yadav's knock in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 clash

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has lauded Suryakumar Yadav for regaining his T20I form in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. He pointed out that the Indian skipper hadn't scored too many T20I runs this year before the continental tournament.

India restricted Pakistan to 127/9 in their Asia Cup 2025 Group A clash in Dubai on Sunday, September 14. Suryakumar scored an unbeaten 47 off 37 deliveries in the chase as the Men in Blue achieved the target with seven wickets and 25 deliveries to spare.

During a discussion on Sony Sports, Pathan was asked about Suryakumar playing a captain's knock in India's Asia Cup 2025 clash against Pakistan.

"Two things happened. He came to bat at No. 3 in the last match. You have Tilak Varma with you, but you came. You wanted game time as well. He hadn't scored too many runs in T20Is this year. He was searching for runs. He is a player who doesn't stay far from runs for long," he responded.

The former India all-rounder added that the unconventional batter seems to be back to his best in the ongoing Asia Cup.

"Based on his standards, it had been a lean year for him in international cricket. It was very good in the IPL. Now, the form he has shown after coming to the Asia Cup and the way the ball is coming onto his bat, it seems like the old Surya, the T20 cricket champion we have seen for years, is being seen," Pathan observed.

With 717 runs at a strike rate of 167.91 in 16 innings, Suryakumar Yadav was the second-highest run-getter in IPL 2025. However, he has had a lean run in T20Is this year, aggregating 82 runs at an average of 16.40 in seven innings, with his unbeaten 47 on Sunday being the first time he has scored more than 15 runs.

"He should patent the area behind square leg" - Ajay Jadeja on Suryakumar Yadav's strokeplay in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 clash

Suryakumar Yadav likes playing the scoop shot. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, former India captain Ajay Jadeja praised Suryakumar Yadav for playing innovative shots.

"He hits only in the sky. Even today, he tried to hit the first ball as soon as he came. He should patent the area behind square leg. Someone has given it the name 'Supla' shot. He has redescribed the dictionary of cricket," he said.

The former India all-rounder added that Suryakumar sealed the win in Sunday's game in a memorable fashion.

"The calmness you expect from a captain was seen today, and the impact he left before leaving makes a difference. You might win or lose, but the last ball remains in your memory. He was playing steadily till then, but when it came into his radar, the way he finished was an ideal finish to the game," Jadeja observed.

Suryakumar Yadav struck five fours and a six during his unbeaten 47-run knock. The only six he hit was the winning shot over midwicket off Sufiyan Muqeem's bowling.

