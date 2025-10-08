"He has seen everyone scoring runs" - Abhishek Nayar picks India's likely top run-getter in IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test

Former India player Abhishek Nayar has picked Yashasvi Jaiswal as the Indian team's likely top run-getter in the second Test against the West Indies. He pointed out that the opener would be hungry, considering he has seen the other batters score big runs in the first Test.

Ad

India thrashed the West Indies by an innings and 140 runs in the first Test in Ahmedabad on Saturday, October 4. Jaiswal scored 36 runs off 54 deliveries in the hosts' first-innings total of 448 for five declared.

During an interaction on the Star Sports show 'Game Plan,' Nayar was asked to pick India's likely top run-scorer in the second Test starting in Delhi on Friday, October 10.

"According to me, Yashasvi Jaiswal, because he is such a player that if he gets set, the pace at which he scores runs, he will score big runs. He will be hungry as well because he wasted a chance. He doesn't get out on 37 (36) otherwise," he responded.

Ad

Trending

"He has gotten out once, and he has seen everyone scoring runs. In the next five days, he must be thinking that he will convert it into a big innings. So, my money is on Yashasvi Jaiswal," Nayar added.

While three Indian players - KL Rahul (100), Dhruv Jurel (125) and Ravindra Jadeja (104*) scored centuries in the Ahmedabad Test, Shubman Gill (50) scored a half-century. Apart from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan (7) was the only Indian batter to be dismissed for less than 50.

Ad

"The biggest change is in the approach" - Abhishek Nayar on KL Rahul ahead of IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test

KL Rahul scored his second Test century in India in Ahmedabad. [P/C: BCCI]

In the same interaction, Abhishek Nayar was asked about the technical changes KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal's opening partner, has made in his game, considering he might have to alter his approach again on the black-soil pitch in Delhi.

Ad

"Not technique, thought process. He plays the IPL from there. So he knows those conditions well. He scored more than 500 runs in the IPL. He knows how to score runs in Delhi at the Ferozshah Kotla (Arun Jaitley Stadium). However, I believe the biggest change is in the approach. He would want to convert that approach into bigger runs," he replied.

Ad

The former India assistant coach expressed hope that Rahul carries his form and scores big runs in the second Test.

"He was disappointed. He got out on 100, but he had a chance to score 150 or 200. He knows he has scored runs after nine years. However, when you have form, maintain it, and keep scoring runs. His hunger will not be satiated. We know he is the kind of batter who, once he starts, he doesn't stop, reaches the fifth gear, and stays there. So the expectation and hope is that KL Rahul carries this form and runs forward," Nayar elaborated.

KL Rahul was caught at cover off Jomel Warrican's bowling in the first over after Lunch on Day 2 of the Ahmedabad Test. He had reached his century in the first session, but couldn't convert it into a bigger score after the break.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news