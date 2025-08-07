“He then sent me a voice note” - Chris Woakes reveals chat with Rishabh Pant amid shoulder dislocation in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

England seamer Chris Woakes has disclosed his chat with Rishabh Pant amid his shoulder injury during the fifth Test against India at The Oval in London. The 36-year-old stated that Pant sent a voice note wishing him good luck with his recovery.

Woakes injured his shoulder while fielding on Day 1, ruling him out of the remainder of the Test. Although the right-arm seamer showed immense bravado by walking out to bat on Day 5 wearing a shoulder sling, his efforts weren't enough as India closed out the dramatic Test by six runs.

Speaking to The Guardian days after the nail-biting encounter, Woakes revealed that he also sent commiserations to Pant for fracturing his foot during the fourth Test in Manchester.

"I saw Rishabh [Pant] had put an image of me on Instagram with a salute emoji, so I replied thanking him: ‘Appreciate the love and hope the foot is OK,’ etc. He then sent me a voice note saying: ‘I hope all is OK, good luck with the recovery and I hope we meet again out there some day.’ I obviously said sorry for the broken foot."

Pant suffered a gruesome toe injury on the opening day at Old Trafford as he attempted a reverse sweep off Woakes' bowling. The southpaw did come to bat on Day 2 and scored a crucial fifty, but could not keep wickets and was subsequently ruled out of the final Test.

"I’m with Stokesy" - Chris Woakes on injury substitutes

Chris Woakes came out to bat with a shoulder sling (Credits: Getty)

With England captain Ben Stokes terming the need for injury substitutes 'ridiculous', the Warwickshire seamer threw his weight behind the opinion, claiming that there would be too many grey areas. Chris Woakes added:

"I’m with Stokesy, to be honest. Having played for 18 years, the game is what it is: you lose a player and as a team you have to find a way. It makes you more resilient and the team stronger. I do understand why people might think it’s needed for freak injuries like mine but there would be too many grey areas or loopholes."

England's next Test assignment would be the 2025-26 Ashes starting in Perth on November 21

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More

