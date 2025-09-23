"He didn't show any anger at all" - Mohammad Kaif compares Indian star to Rohit Sharma after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif has heaped praise on T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav. His remarks came following India’s Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match against Pakistan, played on Sunday, September 21, in Dubai.

Asked to bat first, Pakistan posted 171/5, with India dropping as many as four catches. In response, Abhishek Sharma’s 74 off 39 balls helped India secure a comfortable six-wicket victory with seven balls to spare.

On Tuesday, September 23, Mohammad Kaif spoke about Suryakumar, commending the skipper for remaining calm and composed despite the four dropped catches and not showing any anger. He said [via his YouTube channel]:

“Look at Suryakumar Yadav. Four catches were dropped, but watch his reaction. By reaction, I mean he didn’t show any anger at all. He was completely calm and composed. In such a high-pressure match against India and Pakistan, even though the bowling wasn’t perfect, Suryakumar didn’t panic at all.”

The 44-year-old also compared Suryakumar to former T20I captain Rohit Sharma, praising him for backing and encouraging his bowlers. He added:

“I was watching to see if he would get angry or scold anyone. He didn’t show any emotion. This reminds me of the way Rohit Sharma, as a captain, used to lead: backing the bowlers, encouraging the fielders, clapping for them, and saying, “No worries, the catch will come next time.”

India will be back in action on Wednesday, September 24, when they take on Bangladesh in their second Super 4 clash in Dubai.

“Winning percentage of almost 85%” - Mohammad Kaif heaps praise on Suryakumar Yadav

In the same video, Mohammad Kaif commended Suryakumar Yadav for displaying the same calm and composed, Rohit Sharma-like leadership, while also highlighting his impressive record as captain, with a winning percentage of almost 85%. He said:

"Suryakumar showed that same calm and composed leadership . He has captained 26 matches, winning 22 of them, which gives him a winning percentage of almost 85%."

Suryakumar Yadav has captained India in 26 T20Is, winning 22 matches and maintaining a winning percentage of 84.61%.

