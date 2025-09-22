“Another Virender Sehwag will be born” - Navjot Singh Sidhu's massive statement on Team India star after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match

Former India opener Navjot Singh Sidhu has backed Abhishek Sharma to be groomed as an all-format opener. His remarks came after the 25-year-old’s impressive performance in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash against Pakistan on Sunday, September 21, in Dubai.

Chasing 172, Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma put together a brilliant 105-run opening stand in just 59 balls. Gill scored 47 off 28 deliveries, while Abhishek blasted 74 off 39, striking six fours and five sixes as India sealed a six-wicket win in 18.5 overs.

On Monday, September 22, Navjot Singh Sidhu shared a video on Instagram, expressing his wish to see the Gill-Abhishek pairing across all formats. He further remarked that Abhishek has the potential to become the next Virender Sehwag. He said:

“I want to see this Punjabi pair in all formats. Abhishek Sharma should be groomed to play every format, because if you play him across formats another Virender Sehwag will be born. I’m dead sure of it. Everyone always knew Shubman Gill was born to win hearts. But Abhishek, when it comes to hitting sixes, I’ve never seen anyone better than him.”

The southpaw has represented India in 21 T20Is, amassing 708 runs at an average of 35.40 and a strike rate of 197.21, including three half-centuries and two centuries.

“Full credit for that goes to our captain and Gautam Gambhir” - Navjot Singh Sidhu lauds India’s tactics in game against Pakistan

In the same video, Navjot Singh Sidhu praised skipper Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir for introducing Shivam Dube into the attack during the middle overs of the clash against Pakistan. The Indian all-rounder proved to be the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of 2/33 in his four-over spell. Commending the captain-coach duo, Sidhu said:

“Bringing in Shivam Dube, full credit for that goes to our captain Suryakumar Yadav and also to Gautam Gambhir. This Suryakumar and Gambhir pairing is doing an amazing job.”

The Men in Blue will be back in action on Wednesday, September 24, when they take on Bangladesh in their second Super 4 clash in Dubai.

