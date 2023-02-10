"He showed the other batters how to bat on this pitch" - Irfan Pathan lauds Rohit Sharma's century in 1st IND vs AUS Test

Irfan Pathan has lauded Rohit Sharma for demonstrating to the other batters how to bat on a slightly difficult surface in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Rohit played a 120-run knock as India were comfortably placed at 321/7 at Stumps on Day 2 in Nagpur on Friday, February 10. The hosts have a first-innings lead of 144 runs, with Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, who have both scored unbeaten half-centuries, looking to extend the advantage on the third morning.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Pathan was asked about his thoughts on Rohit Sharma's knock, to which he responded:

"He showed the other batters how to bat on this pitch, how to play the fast bowlers, how to play spin - he gave an exhibition of an exceptional Test knock. He didn't score just a half-century but a century on a pitch that was being talked about as difficult for batting before the game."

The former Indian all-rounder highlighted that Rohit would have been under immense pressure heading into the game, explaining:

"Yesterday morning we were talking about the pressure Rohit Sharma would be under - one in captaincy because this very series is extremely important and then to improve his batting against Australia."

Pathan praised the Indian skipper for keeping all the pressure at bay and playing a special knock, elaborating:

When both these things are playing on your mind, you think about too many things. You have to manage the team, you also have to keep your sights on the WTC final. You have so many responsibilities on your shoulders but despite that, you come and bat showing your special skills.

Rohit struck 15 fours and two sixes during his innings. He strung together half-century partnerships with KL Rahul and Jadeja for the first and sixth wickets respectively to give India the upper hand.

"He will definitely rate this very high" - Irfan Pathan on Rohit Sharma's hundred

Rohit Sharma was comfortable against both pace and spin. [P/C: BCCI]

Pathan believes Rohit will rate Friday's ton very highly, reasoning:

"I can say with full belief, that if you ask Rohit Sharma to rate this century, I don't think he will rate this century very low. He will definitely rate this very high - considering it was the Australian team, the pitch and the context of the series."

Rohit's 120-run knock was his ninth century in Test cricket. All his previous hundreds have come in a winning cause and the Indian skipper will hope to maintain that record.

